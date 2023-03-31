In a short time, Christians all over the world will be celebrating Easter.
During this time, they will be celebrating the Resurrection of Christ and the Salvation that he won for all who believe in him. Easter is a time to reflect and give thanks for such a great gift.
Furthermore, it is an opportunity to reflect on how our Lord is calling us to live out our faith more perfectly than we did before.
Easter is about new beginnings: First the new life that we have in Christ as a result of his Death and Resurrection.
Second, an opportunity or another chance to live out our faith better than we did before.
This means that if you haven’t done as well as you wanted to in living out your faith, now is a new opportunity.
If your prayer life has not been what you wanted to be up to this point, fear not, now is a new opportunity to get back on track.
If you haven’t been attending your church like you did previously, now is a time to get reconnected with your faith community.
What is holding you back?
Do not let past failures or mistakes keep you from re-engaging with your faith community.
Remember, Jesus came to heal the sick and those who were in need. Our Lord sought after those who were sinners, and those who were carrying burdens so that he might heal them.
Furthermore, as we have been reconciled through Christ, this is a time to look at the people in our lives and see who we need to forgive and who we need to ask forgiveness from.
In addition, Easter is a perfect time to look at the gifts and talents that God has given each one of us, and seeing how we are called to use those gifts more fully in our churches and in our greater community.
As one can see, there is much to reflect upon and many opportunities that are afforded to us during the Easter Season.
Will we take advantage of this time of grace?
Or will we let it go as just another yearly holiday? God has been gracious in giving us salvation through his Son, and God continues to give us the invitation for a deeper conversion of heart.
How we respond to this invitation is up to us, like any invitation, we can accept it or reject it.
In the days ahead when you are celebrating Easter with your family and friends, sharing a good meal and conversation, and doing whatever your family custom is during this time, be sure to take some time in silence. Reflect on what was mentioned above, and see where God is calling you to make changes in your life, and how God is calling you to a deeper level of discipleship.
Easter is more than just a holiday; it is a spring time of hope and healing if we truly enter into it and allow God to transform our hearts.
I pray that all of you and your families have a very Happy and Blessed Easter, and that all of you may know the healing, hope, and joy that Christ brings, and that you will share that healing, hope, and joy with all whom the Lord will place in your path.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.