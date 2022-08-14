Earn honor of competing at National Festival

The Hibbing Abundant Life Church JBQ Team earned the honor of competing at the National Festival that is held around the country each year in June. The Guardians of the Gospel received 8th place overall out of 72 top ranked teams from 32 states that met in Milwaukee for the annual festival. Two of the team members competed and placed in the Individual Competition: Isaac Farnsworth earned First Place and Ryker Day earned Sixth Place. A big congratulations to the team for all their hard work and dedication! Pictured Left to Right: Caden Day, Coach Rob Farnsworth, Isaac Fanrsworth, Elliot White, Ryker Day, Coach Jamie Farnsworth, Abigail Farnsworth, Samuel Farnsworth.

 Photo submitted

The Hibbing Abundant Life Church JBQ Team earned the honor of competing at the National Festival that is held around the country each year in June. The Guardians of the Gospel received 8th place overall out of 72 top ranked teams from 32 states that met in Milwaukee for the annual festival. Two of the team members competed and placed in the Individual Competition: Isaac Farnsworth earned First Place and Ryker Day earned Sixth Place. A big congratulations to the team for all their hard work and dedication! Pictured Left to Right: Caden Day, Coach Rob Farnsworth, Isaac Fanrsworth, Elliot White, Ryker Day, Coach Jamie Farnsworth, Abigail Farnsworth, Samuel Farnsworth.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments