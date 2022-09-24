The month of September marks the end of the summer and the beginning of school and our other yearly routines. Accompanying these routines is the busyness and hectic pace as we go from one thing to another; sporting events, meetings, work related travel, holiday parties and concerts, and the list goes on. While these events are good in themselves, the one thing that can happen amidst this busyness is that we can forget to take time for God. Over the years, many people have shared with me that it is difficult at times to find the balance between managing the demands of their daily lives and their time for prayer. What are some practical things we can do to achieve this balance between our daily demands and the time needed for nourishing our spiritual lives? How do we make that time for God every day and not just on Sundays?
The first thing to remember is that prayer begins and ends with God’s invitation and blessing. As Psalm 127 reminds us, “Unless the Lord builds the house, in vain do its builders labor.” On our part, we respond to God’s invitation, and we must do our part. We must make time for prayer amidst the busyness of our day-to-day routines. Start by asking yourselves, “Do I pray better and am I more alert in the morning or the evening?” Once you answer this question, find a time that works and write it down on your daily planner, or whatever you use to keep your important appointments, and stay to it like you would a doctor’s appointment or any other important commitment. Next, when you sit down to spend time with God, turn off your cellphone, television, radio, and any other device that will be a distraction. Begin with thanking God for the people and items that you are grateful for. Next, recall the times when you haven’t lived up to the call to be a disciple of the Lord, and ask for God’s forgiveness for this, as well as forgiveness for any of the times you have wronged others or sinned against God. Furthermore, recall any events or interactions that you have had that day and what was God saying to you through them. Ask God what areas in your life that you need to change and to give you the grace to change them. Next, offer prayers of Petition for others and those who have asked for your prayers. Last, conclude with the Lord’s Prayer. In addition to what is mentioned above, during this prayer time, select a passage from the Bible, read and meditate upon it and see what the Lord is telling you through that passage. You can also use other devotions that you are currently using as well.
