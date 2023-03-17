In a time with much of the world and news focusing on the many tragic and difficult situations taking place, it may be difficult to find peace in our lives. I would like to take a moment and shift our perspectives from the negatives in the world and life around us, to the positive and encouraging things happening.
I agree that it can be very difficult to find joy and positive perspectives when it seems every situation around us is negative or has many difficulties in it. In these circumstances, as I grow in my love relationship with Jesus Christ, I focus on the verse in Philippians 4:6-7 (ESV) which says: “do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus”.
This verse is pointing to the encouragement we can have through Jesus in our lives. The direction being offered, is to not focus on what is causing us to be anxious which will produce more anxiousness, but in every circumstance, go to God in prayer remembering and speaking out every area in our life that we can be thankful to God in. No matter how big or small the area, to focus and remember what we have in our lives to be thankful for. If nothing immediately comes to mind, ask God to reveal areas of thanksgiving in and around your life, then thank Him for those areas. Once our heart is turned to thanksgiving, moving on in prayer to God through requesting our needs, God already knows our heart so it’s OK to talk to him about our requests. Next ask Him to help and show us direction in our difficult times and our times of joy. As we seek God in prayer, being thankful, this helps us shift our perspectives from the things that are causing us anxiety to things that show our thankfulness. God’s Word tells us that in focusing on what we are thankful for in prayer, and by submitting to Him the needs in our lives, the peace of God will guard our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. If we choose to focus on the good things, this will help in shifting our perspectives and our minds will be retrained to focusing on the good things happening around us instead of the things that may cause anxiety and negative thinking.
Jesus Christ is the Good News. He is the one who can bring us peace in hard times. He is the One we can be thankful for. He offers peace and freedom. If you already have a love relationship with Jesus, you can lean into His peace and into the freedom He delivers from anxiety, bondage, and negative thinking. He will help you in these areas as you seek Him with thanksgiving and ask Him for help and direction.
Jesus says in John 14:6 (ESV) “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me”. If you do not have a love relationship with Jesus and you want peace in your life, He offers the Way, the Truth and the Life for all those that put their faith and trust in Him, who confess and turn from their wrongdoings to Jesus, and who confess with their mouth that Jesus is Lord. See Romans 6:23, Romans 5:8, 1 Peter 3:18, Romans 10:9-10 & 13.
