In a time with much of the world and news focusing on the many tragic and difficult situations taking place, it may be difficult to find peace in our lives. I would like to take a moment and shift our perspectives from the negatives in the world and life around us, to the positive and encouraging things happening.

I agree that it can be very difficult to find joy and positive perspectives when it seems every situation around us is negative or has many difficulties in it. In these circumstances, as I grow in my love relationship with Jesus Christ, I focus on the verse in Philippians 4:6-7 (ESV) which says: “do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus”.

