On July 4, 1776 the Second Continental Congress ratified the Declaration of Independence. This monumental document laid out the reasons why the thirteen colonies were justified in declaring themselves to be sovereign states independent of British rule. The American Revolutionary War continued from April of 1774 until April of 1783, but the official date of the founding of the United States of America is considered to be the date when the Declaration of Independence was adopted. Though it wasn’t until 1870 that Congress officially declared July 4th to be Independence Day, a national holiday, various cities and states had recognized it as an occasion to celebrate since its first anniversary in 1777.
Learning about the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence is very interesting but there isn’t space here to tell much about them. Suffice it to say that these were men of great conviction, character and purpose. Signing their names to this document took great courage. Nearly all of them were financially well-off (being lawyers, gentlemen farmers, merchants, etc.), but that didn’t stop them from laying on the line their finances, careers and their very lives. The last sentence of the Declaration of Independence says, “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” Though none of them died in the war at the hands of the British, nearly one third of them were militia officers, four were taken as prisoners of war, and nearly all were poorer at the end of the war than they were at the beginning. They had pledged allegiance to each other and to the new nation, and their actions demonstrated their heart-felt loyalty.
Oh, that we would see such a loyal patriotism among all Americans today! But an even greater need in our nation and in our world today is have men and women with Divine allegiance! – Believers with a passionate, heart-felt loyalty to our Lord Jesus Christ!
Shortly before Moses died, he challenged the nation of Israel to give whole-hearted allegiance to the one true God. In Deuteronomy 13:5 he said, “Ye shall walk after the Lord your God, and fear Him, and keep His commandments, and obey His voice, and ye shall serve Him, and cleave to Him.” That’s more than just a superficial observance of selected religious rituals! That’s a whole-hearted commitment. Shortly after Moses died, God commissioned Joshua to be the next leader of the nation, and to continue in the same life-transforming faith that Moses possessed and taught. In Joshua 1:8 God said, “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observed to do according to all that is written therein; for then thou shalt make they way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.” Jesus commanded His followers to have the same sort of faith when He said, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment” (Matthew 22:37-38), and “If ye love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15). Genuine faith produces both whole-hearted love for the Lord and consistent, loyal obedience to Him. Do you have biblical faith?
In describing the way of salvation, the apostle Paul proclaimed, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. ... For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:9, 10, 13).
Saving faith is more than just following a religious tradition, or saying that you believe. Saving faith demonstrates itself in commitment to Jesus Christ – He is our Savior and Lord. That’s Divine allegiance!
Pastor Greg Stevens
First Baptist Church
