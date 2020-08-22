The best opportunity for me to write this week’s article has come while I am away on vacation in our secluded forest retreat in northeast Wisconsin. There are a number of maintenance projects that need my attention, but this morning I’m quietly sitting here, my senses absorbing this peaceful setting. It’s a beautiful summer day with a pleasant temperature, sunshine, deep blue skies and a gentle breeze blowing. The noises around me are not that of traffic, phone calls or electronic media — it’s the whispering sound of the wind through the Norway Pines, the rustle of leaves in the dense canopy of Sugar Maple and Beech trees, the background music of crickets and cicadas, the chattering of an angry red squirrel that doesn’t like a gray squirrel coming into his territory, and the assorted songs and calls of chickadees, goldfinches, woodpeckers and bluejays. I gaze up at the tall trees and wonder how much moisture it takes to move up through all those tree trunks to reach the millions of leaves over my head. I look down at the forest floor and am amazed that bugs, fungus and animals are converting dead branches, foliage and dirt into useful nutrients for those massive trees. And though I may notice many different bugs, animals and plants around me when I take time to look, I marvel at how many I can’t identity, and wonder about how much is around me that I don’t even notice. When a person stops being busy, and just sits and observes all that is going on around him, he is reminded of God’s wondrous design and His constant work in sustaining life, whether we notice it or not. We need to take to heart the words of Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God...”
The human authors whom God used to write the Psalms had great depth in their perception about God’s majestic work in the universe. Perhaps we would have greater perception if we would meditate upon the truths of Scripture, and spend more time in quiet communion with God.
Psalm 19:1 points out that God reveals truth about Himself through the natural realm when it says, “The heavens declare the glory of the God and the firmament showeth His handiwork.” In Psalm 104, not only does the psalmist recognize the work of God’s hand in creating the world, but also in His continued work of sustaining the world. Note these selected passages from 104:10-24 – “He sends the springs into the valleys ... They give drink to every beast of the field; .... By them the birds of the heavens have their home; They sing among the branches. He waters the hills from His upper chambers; The earth is satisfied with the fruit of Your works. He causes the grass to grow for the cattle, And vegetation for the service of man, That he may bring forth food from the earth...” “The trees of the LORD are full of sap, ... Where the birds make their nests; ... The high hills are for the wild goats; The cliffs are a refuge for the rock badgers. He appointed the moon for seasons; The sun knows its going down. You make darkness, and it is night, In which all the beasts of the forest creep about. The young lions roar after their prey, And seek their food from God. When the sun rises, they gather together And lie down in their dens. Man goes out to his work And to his labor until the evening. O LORD, how manifold are Your works! In wisdom You have made them all. The earth is full of Your possessions—“
Let me encourage you to read all of Psalm 104 for yourself. Then, as you spend time enjoying the beauty of nature – whether in your yard or garden, or at your cabin, or on vacation – may you recognize the intricate design and delicate balance by which God has created and sustained this world. As you reflect upon the truths of Scripture and observe the work of God around you, may your heart be refreshed as you lift your heart in praise to our marvelous Creator!
Pastor Greg Stevens
First Baptist Church
Hibbing
