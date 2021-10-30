The deer season opener is upon us, and while I’m not an avid hunter and more of a “people person,” I enjoy being alone in the quiet of the woods. Being in nature with the Creator of the universe is my favorite way to connect with Him. One such time of connection with God I will always remember.
My friend Chip and I were deer hunting at Itasca State Park. Now I have had my share of sitting in stands in the woods in the past, but the park turned out to be the most amazing place I have ever hunted. The beauty of God’s creation was evident as far as my eye could see. I was moved by the activity of nature surrounding me, and in the quiet I was lifted beyond the distractions of the world and truly noticed the goodness of God. It was absolutely miraculous. God was being exalted in my little corner of the earth by the things he had made, and I couldn’t contain my fascination.
Sitting in my stand I could see through the trees to the lake behind me. A gaggle of swans swam there, trumpeting songs more beautiful than I had ever heard before. The sun streamed through the pines and aspens lighting up the leaves that were scattered on the ground. A grouse drummed nearby, a squirrel ran under my stand, and the melodies of birds echoed as they passed by in enjoyment of the mild November morning. I saw not one deer, but I really didn’t care. My thoughts could not contain my amazement at all God made and the creation He shares with us. I was at total peace, and Psalm 46:10 resonated within me: “Be still and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations; I will be exalted in the earth.” I was enraptured by how incredible God is; it satisfied my soul and elevated my spirit as I witnessed Him being exalted in His earth.
I focused on all God was exhibiting in that moment and all I could think was, “Praise God from Whom all blessings flow!” I began to sing the Doxology and then proceeded to pen an original song sitting right there in my deer stand. “You are mighty, You are holy, I know Your Word is true; You are awesome, You are worthy, I give my praise to You…” “Creation speaks volumes, of glory to proclaim, Your worth beyond measure, we magnify Your name…” I couldn’t wait to get home to grab my guitar to sing it. This song carries vivid memories of that day and the glory of God that took me in and moved me to praise Him.
Like many others, I am grieving the loss of my dear friend, Pastor Rod Tuomi. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being in nature. He communed with God many a day at the cabin and found tranquility there in prayer and being still. He experienced God deeply and came to know Him even more surrounded by God’s creation and finding awe in it. Pastor Rod’s legacy inspires us to take a real look at the beauty around us – in people and creation – to see the glory of God in both to celebrate and enjoy it.
If you are heading out for opening day, take a fresh look at the creation around you. You will see glimpses of God in it all. May your harvest be bountiful!
Lead Pastor Bill Adamson with Pastor Debbie Adamson
Cornerstone Church (formerly Abundant Life Church – Pengilly)
