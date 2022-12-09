Lately, I’ve noticed something about myself. Over the last few years there have been people—-important to me—-that have passed on from this life to the next. They’ve died. These people have, for the most part, been either family members, close friends, or even assorted public figures (some, heroes, if you will), who have held a special place in my heart, or in my remembrances. In recent past, it seems there’s been an even greater number of these folks who have meant something so special to me who are now therefore no longer an active part of my life. Maybe it’s just that I’m getting older, and my time to travel this same path is drawing closer. Maybe I’m just becoming more aware of my own mortality. And, here we are approaching another Christmas holiday—-a time of year when it is even more difficult to cope with the loss those whom we have held so close in our hearts. And my heart breaks for others as they face such pain, especially at this time of year.
I’d like to pass along a scripture verse that speaks to my heart in situations like this. It’s Galatians, chapter six, verse two. It reads, “Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” What that says to me is that to follow (or fulfill) Christ’s law is to love others. And one expresses Christ’s love by endeavoring to love others by easing their burdens—-even lifting and carrying them throughout that time of pain, grief, or loss. Scripture further encourages us in Second Corinthians, Chapter one, verses three and four, which reads, “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and the God of all comfort; Who gives us comfort in all our troubles, so that we may be able to give comfort to others who are in trouble, through the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.” I believe if we’ll truly look around us we will find those who love us, and will walk with us through our toughest times.
I think that scripture therefore also shows us that there is at least one reason (among many other reasons) why we experience some of the difficulties that we do. God wants to comfort us in our times of loss and grief so that we are able to comfort others in their similarly difficult times. I’ve known loss and grief. I’ve experienced God’s comfort. I know that God is real, and that He loves me. And I know that He loves you, too.
We can’t even begin to fully grasp the impact of the burdens which others carry. We can only hope that we can be used to bring to others an expression of God’s love and our love, and some measure of comfort to others in their time of need. I would pray that even this short little writing could speak to your heart, and encourage you. I would hope that you would find those in your life who love you (because, believe me, they are out there), and desire to help bear your burden. And I would pray that you would open yourself to God’s amazing ability to comfort you in your times of difficulty.
