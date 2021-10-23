Worries and stress somehow became part of our everyday life. All of us, contemporary people, are worrying about different things, not even realizing that by worrying we are complicating our own lives and without a doubt the lives of other people in our surrounding. The worries are a product of our wish to be independent, and in order to be independent a person has to be in control of all things. In trying to keep everything under control, person fears that some things will not develop according to his plan which therefore leads him to worry. And his understanding that he cannot change anything about the worrying, usually does not help. A wish to be in charge and to control is stronger than reasoning. In this respect indeed there is no difference between people regardless of the time and place they live in.
Stress and anxiety are definitely conditions which affect our age. Our time and our way of life lead to great number of unnecessary worries. The contemporary world attacks us with such an information overload that we often feel powerless or challenged to stay on top of it all. And part of the temptation and trap of all this is that illusion which lies just beyond our reach, that illusion and hope that, if we just press a little harder, if we just sacrifice a little more time, we will finally get on top of things, we will be in control. But that peaceful oasis always escapes from us somehow.
Our Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, has an message for everything that we need, because He worries about our worries, “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on…Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow or reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them” Mt. 6, 25-26. However, we are not open to these words of our Saviour because of our relationship with ourselves. We, ourselves, want to be in charge on securing our own future. If we rely on God we feel that we are not in full control. We are not masters of our own life.
We will not be wrong if we assume that the man who does not worry about unnecessary things has a great advantage. Our only serious worry which could be justified would be the worry about finding our path to salvation, the way how to best serve the Lord. All other worries become obstacles in our life. They become a burden to our intellect and our soul. Additionally, when a man is burdened with different worries his power to judge is limited. More and more he becomes a traveller whose vision is weakened and in whose lamp the quantity of oil is dramatically reduced. The lamp is slowly getting put out and man starts to wander in darkness.
Many overwhelmed with worries and stress unfortunately get lost in their route, but some do find their way. Our goal should be serving the one and only Lord, travelling towards that goal according to the well-established way of the Church. And if we always have that thought on our mind, our life here on earth will be filled with considerably less stress, worries and anxiety.
Rev. Milos Zivkovic, parish priest
St. Basil of Ostrog
Serbian Orthodox Church
