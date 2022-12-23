Christ is Born. It seems almost appropriate to simply whisper such a powerfully heart warming message. The Creator of the Universe has become Man in order that the ineffable generosity of His indescribable incarnation might, simply, warm our hearts. The Lord of Hosts, the King of Israel, needs nothing from us, but He has died for our love. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life (Jn.3:16).”
Throughout the millenniums of our relationship with the Preternal God, we have displayed such susceptibility to the temptation of cold heartedness. “For I say unto you, that except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven (Matt. 5:20).” Oftentimes, we even believe, behind the blindfold of pride, that we are somehow justified in this propensity to be so cold, not only to our fellow man, but even to God. We believe that the swirling bouts of judgemental and self-elating thoughts are somehow something that gives us an advantage. We can’t see that those evil thoughts aren’t even ours. “The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth what is good; and the evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth what is evil; for his mouth speaks from that which fills his heart (Luke 6:45).”
The reality is one thing, the truth of peace starts with a warm tender heart. The only way to achieve this is in Jesus Christ. The History of the Bible, from the Old Testament to the New, has proved this truth over and over again. If we refuse to accept the warmth of Christ into our hearts and we never intend to melt our icy dispositions, then we may experience the same words the Lord said when He wept over Jerusalem. “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not (Matt. 23:37)!”
God has come to dwell among us as a loving Father who made one last heart wrenching appeal for us to join him in the warmth of his everlasting Kingdom. He has fully put on a human form, dwelt among us, and suffered a humiliating death in order that He could still find a way for us to be with Him in His Eternal Resurrection. “And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day (John 6:40).”If we choose to refuse to warm our cold hearts because we think we know better, then there may come a time when we have grown too cold. Let us remember this Christmas how easy it is to be warmed by the love of Christ. How easy it is to run back to our Father and stay warm in His arms. Let us whisper to our Father, those words He so longs to hear, “I Love you.” All the while, our hearts warmly beat, “Christ is Born! Glorify Him!”
Yes, the King of the Universe is Born for our salvation, “God is with us (Matt. 1:23)!” May we find warmth of heart in the eternal truth that we believe in the newly born Jesus Christ. “Today if you will hear His voice, do not harden your hearts (Ps. 95:7).” If we continually strive to warm our cold hearts through prayer, repentance, faith, hope and love we may participate in the life saving event, the reason for the birth of God in the flesh, His Resurrection into the peace and harmony of life everlasting. As the Lord said, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly (John 10:10).” Amen.
May the glory of Jesus Christ Shine upon us all this Nativity Season,
