Christ is Born. It seems almost appropriate to simply whisper such a powerfully heart warming message. The Creator of the Universe has become Man in order that the ineffable generosity of His indescribable incarnation might, simply, warm our hearts. The Lord of Hosts, the King of Israel, needs nothing from us, but He has died for our love. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life (Jn.3:16).”

Throughout the millenniums of our relationship with the Preternal God, we have displayed such susceptibility to the temptation of cold heartedness. “For I say unto you, that except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven (Matt. 5:20).” Oftentimes, we even believe, behind the blindfold of pride, that we are somehow justified in this propensity to be so cold, not only to our fellow man, but even to God. We believe that the swirling bouts of judgemental and self-elating thoughts are somehow something that gives us an advantage. We can’t see that those evil thoughts aren’t even ours. “The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth what is good; and the evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth what is evil; for his mouth speaks from that which fills his heart (Luke 6:45).”

