“Do not go gentle into that good night…” wrote the late, great poet Dylan Thomas. The primary sentiment being that life is precious, and should be fought for at every turn; to face death with dignity, and to make the most out of life as it has been gifted to us.
The Latin phrase for this sentiment may well be summarized with the phrase: Carpe Diem—“seize the day!”
And every year around this time I have constant reminders of my own mortality, struggling to hang on to the physical conditioning I once enjoyed in my youth, and appreciating what is left in the “youth of my old age.” For every year, for the past fifteen years, I have made a pilgrimage the fourth week-end in February to northwestern, Wisconsin, to ski in a grueling cross-country ski race known as the American Birkebeiner.
The “Birkie” as it is affectionately called, takes place in Hayward, Wisconsin, and is the largest cross-country ski race in North America, and one of the longest, if not toughest cross- country ski races open to the general public. The race I ski is 54 kilometers (over 30 miles) over incredibly hilly terrain from Cable to Hayward, Wisconsin.
As a mountain climber might look at a mountain in equal measure as friend and foe, challenging her physical endurance to make it to the summit, so too I look at the training and intensity required to finish “yet another Birke.”
For all practical purposes when it comes to keeping in some type of conditioning over the cold, winter months, training for the Birkie is my “winter accountability piece.”
For I know full well that if I DO NOT carve out some time to get out and cross-country ski at one of our locally groomed ski-trails I WILL NOT make the summit of this year’s scheduled Birkie. And so, at the end of a work day at church, I throw some wax on my skies, don a headlamp on my head, and I do not go gentle into that good night… drowning in my own oxygen debt on the ski trail, breathing in the cold winter air. Might we also say, carpe diem, “seize the day” or perhaps it might be better phrased… carpe skiem!
On Saturday, February 25th, at 61 years of age, I will be at the starting line for my 16th Birkie. My goal—as it is for many who know the tradition at the Birkebeiner—is to get in twenty races, because then they give you a purple ski bib, and you become a member of the Birchlegger Club! (Oh boy!).
And if you are reading this article thinking that my intent is to brag about my cross-country skiing prowess, nothing could be further from the truth!
Truth is every year I feel my age, this year in particular, and I wonder if this is going to be the last year? As a “geezer jock” I now wear a back brace over layers of Aspercream and Icy Hot on my lower back, and I consume vast quantities of “Vitamin I” that is, Ibuprofen, in order to ward off the pain and stiffness of repetitive double-poling hour after hour; and of that bout I had with COVID between Christmas and New Year’s this year? I lost a lot of good training days with that, and I have only most recently gotten my endurance back!
And I am not alone in my angst as to whether I will cross the finish line of another Birkie. I have friends of mine, a little older than me, with heart conditions, knee replacements, and other battle scars from old age. They too are hooked on trying to grab the purple bib, and wondering if they will ever get it, or for that matter, is it really worth getting?
And there are even OLDER friends of mine, who HAVE obtained the purple bib, friends who ARE members of the Birchlegger Club, but who can no longer ski the entire course, but nevertheless have pleasant memories of every finished race.
They are our respected elders, telling their stories at their deserved spot next to the fireplace in the chalet. Like hunting or fishing stories told around a campfire, each story blends in with the next having neither beginning, middle, nor end, but holding us all up, giving us a glimpse of eternity.
And then finally there are our Birchlegger friends who are no longer with us. We grieve their passing. And we carry their spirit with us on the Birkie Trail.
And when we are at our lowest, and want to quit, we can hear them whisper their legacy on to us, as we see cross-country skiing as a great metaphor for life, ala Prof. Keating in the 1989 movie Dead Poets’ Society… carpe skiem, carpe skiem, boys, make your lives extraordinary!
The Bible says absolutely nothing about cross-country skiing, but it does say plenty about aging, and making the most of each day as we age. Pick any time in your life when you thought you were in your prime: 10, 15, 20, maybe 50 years ago, and know that this promise from your Lord remains eternal…
“He gives power to the faint, and strengthens the powerless. Even youths will faint and be weary, and the young will fall exhausted; but those who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:29-31)
Carpe Skiem!
Pastor Kevin Olson
Our Savior’s Lutheran
Church-Hibbing
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.