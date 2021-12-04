Have you noticed that the world is broken? Our world aches with sin, death, and pain. If we choose to see it, we could easily be overwhelmed by it. We’re not good at grieving. So many look away or scroll on because it’s easier to move on than to be sad -- proving our coping strategy is to deflect those feelings. As a kid my family would watch a lot of movies, and I mean a lot of movies. We rented so many movies that my parents won a prize for the most rentals in the city. Anyways, when we watched with my parents, they did what any good parents would do in the 90’s. They made us look away and covered our ears from the bad parts of a PG-13 film. Have we covered our ears and looked away at the suffering and evil going on in our world and in our communities? Humans and even Christians are often distracted with consumeristic denial strategies, so the brokenness remains unseen. But we’re not kids anymore and it’s time to learn how to proactively grieve and process with hope. The Bible is honest about the brokenness of Bethlehem and gives us a true hope in the midst of our R-rated world.
Take the story of Ruth for example; it doesn’t hold back from the reality of suffering. In fact, the story begins with death, grief, and a famine. Ruth 1:1-5 says, In the days when the judges ruled, there was a famine in the land. So a man from Bethlehem in Judah, together with his wife and two sons, went to live for a while in the country of Moab. 2 The man’s name was Elimelek, his wife’s name was Naomi, and the names of his two sons were Mahlon and Kilion. They were Ephrathites from Bethlehem, Judah. And they went to Moab and lived there. 3 Now Elimelek, Naomi’s husband, died, and she was left with her two sons. 4 They married Moabite women, one named Orpah and the other Ruth. After they had lived there about ten years, 5 both Mahlon and Kilion also died, and Naomi was left without her two sons and her husband.”
The central character, Naomi, has to face the brokenness of Bethlehem. In the dark streets of Bethlehem, the light of God shines through a man of well standing named Boaz. Through him and his mercy, Naomi and Ruth experience the steadfast kindness of God. Ruth 2:1-2, “Now, Naomi had a relative on her husband’s side—from Elimelech’s family—a prominent man of substance whose name was Boaz. Ruth the Moabitess, said to Naomi, “Please let me go out to the field and glean grain behind anyone in whose eyes I may find favor.” This is a picture of God meeting our needs with His provision and love. Ruth 2:15-16, “When she got up to glean, Boaz gave orders to his workers saying, “Let her glean even among the sheaves, do not humiliate her. 16 Also be sure to pull out some grain for her from the sheaves and leave them for her to pick up, and do not rebuke her.” Naomi and her family remind us of our state of need. Dietrich Bonhoeffer encourages us with this truth, “Christmas is a reminder that God shakes the blessings of Heaven onto a troubled soul, who know themselves to be poor and imperfect, and who look forward to something greater to come.” The book of Ruth is certainly a foreshadow of God the Father coming into our desperation and meeting our needs. Years later, under those same Bethlehem skies, the angel announces “Glory to God in the highest and peace on earth.” Hope bursts into the darkness in the birth of Jesus Christ. “Today a Savior is born to you” (Luke 2:11). There’s a new life resource available for every new day and new challenge. The only true and eternal cure for these hurting cities and hurting hearts is Christ. My prayer today is that in our dark hour of division, spiritual famine, and hopelessness, that the Lord would shake the heavens and the peace that is in Jesus would rest upon the church and on humanity again. I encourage you not to distract yourself from the pain, but to experience the presence of God during challenging times. I invite you to “listen to the angels.” Your Savior has come and has set real hope in the midst of problems and pain. Be awakened and seek Him!
Pastor Daniel Scally
Lead Pastor
Abundant Life Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.