What if there is a greater breakthrough waiting to happen in our lives, while the current breakthrough we are asking for isn’t happening?
Colossians 1:15-16 says, “The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him.” Let’s all just take a deep breath, realize that Jesus is the King of Kings and remember He still holds all things together. This can bring great encouragement in the midst of uncertainty, when things don’t seem to always go the way we hope.
Today I want to give you three scriptures that will encourage your faith for a greater breakthrough while in the waiting. The first encouragement comes from Luke 18:1, “Then Jesus told his disciples a parable to show them that they should always pray and not give up.” Why would Jesus add to not give up, or as other translations say, “lose heart?” Because the place where our Hope is found is something that Jesus cares about. Don’t be too connected to the results of your prayers, rather be more connected to Jesus. What if the breakthrough is a church running to Jesus in the midst of discouragement, even without a clear answer to prayer?
The second scripture is from Ephesians chapter 3 verse 20; “God can do more than you can ever Hope think or imagine.” The truth is, I don’t know what I want or what I really need. Paul is being open and honest with God about the church; he is essentially praying to God to ignore his small prayers and to do exceeding and abundantly more than he could ever dream of. Mark Batterson says, “pray to God with bold prayer because bold prayers honor a big God.” Decide to have a breakthrough in prayer by asking God for something even bigger than the original petition. We can ask for more “according to his power that is at work within us.” I pray that instead of praying for cities we would ask for Nations according to the power that is at work within us.
Lastly, Romans 8:28 says that “we know that in all things God works for the good.” Our mind becomes weary, but God is a divine architect. He remains involved working together for the good. Notice that Paul uses the words “we know,” not feel. The word “know” is based on belief, not feelings. If we say I “feel” God is working everything for the good, we can only feel hope rather than have real hope in our prayers. So when things do not go as planned, know and trust that God is still ministering His care, compassion and concern into our situation. Honestly, we can be thankful for what didn’t happen - God knew better and that is a breakthrough in itself in greater confidence in the Lord.
Believers, let us go after bigger and bolder prayers in this season. Do not lose heart while waiting for unanswered prayers, because God is present and available. Grow to trust that God is working in the situation because you love Him. These revelations will lead to breakthroughs in the church today.
Pastor Daniel Scally
Lead Pastor
Abundant Life Church
