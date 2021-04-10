One of my favorite songs is, “A Random Act of Senseless Kindness” by South Sixty-Five. I’ll share with you the first verse and chorus:
I picked up the morning paper
The headlines were no surprise
A random act of senseless violence
Was committed again last night
It seems the whole world has gone crazy
And something needs to be done
So starting today, I’m gonna find a way
I’m gonna repay someone
With a random act of senseless kindness
Unexpected hand to help remind us
A little bit of love is the cure for hate
It’s easy to give up but it’s never too late
A single step in the right direction
Person to person making a connection
We can change the world that’s become so violent
With a random act of senseless kindness
Have you ever been on the receiving end of a random act of kindness? Has a small act of kindness from a stranger ever improved your attitude or gotten you through a bad day? Maybe the person in the car in front of you paid for you coffee in the drive thru line. It could have been as simple as opening a door for you or offering you a kind word. Didn’t that moment just brighten your whole day, or maybe even your whole week? That one simple act made all the difference for you.
The Bible doesn’t treat kindness to others as senseless, nor does it encourage us to be random in our demonstration of it. Jesus’ own words about showing kindness to others show that it should be anything but random and senseless: “But love your enemies,” He said, “and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return, and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High, for he is kind to the ungrateful and the evil.” (Luke 6:35) Jesus calls for those who follow him to follow God’s example by showing kindness to those who aren’t going to say thank you, those who don’t deserve it.
Kindness is no small thing. It yields marvelous fruit both in our lives and the lives of those around us. Even the smallest act of kindness can change a life. We never know what one act of kindness, done in Jesus’s name, will do.
Kindness is really just reaching out to other people with God’s love, doing all that we can to help them experience God the way we do. Our tendency is to show kindness to those who will reciprocate;
But the truth is kindness should be something we give, even to people who don’t deserve it. We weren’t deserving of kindness either, but God showed us kindness anyways when He sent His Son to die for us.
Our troubled world could desperately use more kindness. What would happen if everyone of us committed to going out of our way to do just one act of kindness each day for a year? There are many hurting people around us, and the opportunities for acts of kindness are endless. So, let’s treat the people around us in the same way God has treated us, with unconditional love, and make a point to carry out more acts of kindness but let’s make it purposeful, not random. Let our kindness be senseless, in that we choose to show kindness to someone who perhaps, has wronged us, or doesn’t deserve it. Want the world to change for the better? Want to see a miracle? Then seek out ways to show kindness to others and who knows maybe it will start a chain reaction that will change the world.
Rev. Tim Yearyean
Grace Lutheran Church
