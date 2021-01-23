If you are a Harry Potter fan, the word, “Alohomora” might ring a bell. It was the spell used when someone wanted to open things that were locked. And every time I head to my church, I wish I could wave a magic wand and say, “Alohomora.” Not only the doors would open but all the closures, risks, fears, and struggles related to the pandemic would be gone. If only it was that easy.
In the Gospel of Mark (7:31-37) when Jesus healed a deaf man, he took him away from the crowds. Jesus looked up to heaven and with a deep sigh said to him “Be opened!” What an interesting choice.
He didn’t blame the man or anyone else for this disability. He didn’t curse the illness that had caused limitations. Jesus just sighed and said “BE OPEN.” It’s a wonderful statement for healing. Because we often think healing is about identifying what’s wrong with someone else or with ourselves and then having that thing cured. Healing the division in our country often sounds like everyone seeing it one way.
During this pandemic, sometimes we think that when we get schools, businesses, and churches opened, then things will be healed. However, healing has as much to do with being opened as it does with being cured, but it’s not open doors that bring healing. It’s opened hearts, minds and bodies. It is being open to new people and new ways of being - letting go of what was in order to be open to the possibility that God might have another plan. That kind of being open is much harder than turning a key or waving a wand. It can actually feel painful to be open for spiritual healing and growth. There’s no control in it. No self-determination. It is God’s work of healing by inviting harmony and wholeness of body, mind, spirit and relationships.
As people of God, we are called to be instruments of healing, not by trying to be something we aren’t, but by being more of who we are in Christ. In our vulnerability, we are open vessels for God’s transforming work. God equips and empowers us to weep with those who weep, to pray for those who hurt, to reach out to those who are marginalized, to share God’s healing love through Christ’s forgiveness and our personal servanthood.
This healing work has never been closed at our churches or communities during this difficult time in our world. The Holy Spirit continues to move in and through the lives of people as comforter, advocate, and healer. There is so much in our lives and in our country in need of healing. I hope that as we continue to live into this new year, new stage of the pandemic, new stage of hope, new stage of healing, that we will hear Jesus sigh and say, “Be Open!”
Pastor Sarah Fike
First Lutheran Church
