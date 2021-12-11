“Actions speak louder than words.” “Talk is cheap.” Why do we use such expressions? Because we all know that it’s easy for a person to make promises one can’t keep, or to make claims that have no basis in reality. The Bible confronts that common human malady when it points out that the authenticity of one’s faith is proven by one’s actions, not merely by one’s words – “faith without works is dead” (James 2:17, 26).
Several years ago, while studying the gospel accounts of Christ’s birth, I was struck by something I had never noticed before – there is no record of Joseph’s words regarding these events. You can find words spoken by Mary, words spoken by Elizabeth and Zacharias, words spoken by the angels and the shepherds, words spoken by Simeon and Anna, and words spoken by the wise men and King Herod – but no words spoken by Joseph.
But that doesn’t mean Joseph lacked insight or faith. In the first two chapters of Matthew, we find four occasions where angels spoke to Joseph, but in each of those situations his response is not one of words, but of action. Joseph was a man of quiet, obedient, genuine faith – he always responded rightly to God’s directions!
If we stop and think about these situations Joseph faced, we’d realize that his responses were not easy choices. As a man of high moral values, it would be hard to believe that Mary had not been unfaithful, and that her baby was indeed the Son of God – but Joseph believed and obeyed the message from God (Matthew 1:18-25). As a father getting settled to the new life with a baby in the house, it would not be easy to quickly gather up the family and flee to a foreign country with no idea what would happen next (Matthew 2:13-15) – but Joseph
obeyed the message from God. Knowing that Herod has mercilessly slaughtered all the babies in Bethlehem, it would not be easy to leave the security of Egypt and return to the peril of Israel (Matthew 2:19-21) – but Joseph did as the Lord directed him. A second message from an angel directed Joseph to a new location to settle (Matthew 2:22-23), and he overcame his fears and obeyed the message from God.
What’s impressive about Joseph is that he chose to believe and obey God’s direction without backtalk, complaining or second-guessing.
If many of us were placed in the same circumstances, we would talk the issue to death. We would ask a lot of questions, express a lot of opinions, offer a bunch of complaints, and try to justify other alternate responses ... anything to delay making the hard choice prescribed by God. But that was not the character of Joseph. He believed and obeyed.
Many centuries have come and gone, but the message of the Messiah’s birth still calls for each of us to make a proper response. How do you respond?
I think that many people really pay little attention to the truth of the Gospel message. It’s more enjoyable to think that Christmas is a quaint story about love and humility than it is to think it’s a true account about God’s miraculous provision of a Savior to give mankind a way of salvation from the penalty of sin. If your response to the birth of Christ is simply “uh-huh, I’ve heard it before,” then you aren’t listening. The message of Christmas requires an obedient response of faith – believing you are a sinner doomed for hell, believing Christ is the Son of God who came into this world to offer Himself a sacrifice to pay for sin’s penalty, and believing that He will give eternal life to those who repent and believe on Him. Saving faith is the evidence that a person has truly listened to the Gospel message of Christmas.
Pastor Greg Stevens
First Baptist Church
