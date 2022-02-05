There is an extremely high probability that if you are reading this article, you are a person of faith. Living on the Iron Range I would say it is also a high probability that your faith centers around Jesus Christ. In the Gospel of St. John (6:14) Jesus makes this declaration…”I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Me.” One cannot have a Christian faith outside of Jesus Christ. Ephesians 2:8-9 “For by grace (of God) you have been saved through faith (in the life, sacrifice, death & resurrection of Jesus); and this is not of yourselves (we did nothing to achieve it), it is the gift of God; not a result of works (what we do), so that no one may boast.”
Sin separates all people from God and Romans 3:23 says everyone has sin. However, the good news in which one can have faith is in Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death, but the gracious gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” People who have faith in Jesus believe that Jesus shed blood on the cross of calvary paid for the sins of all humanity. If a person believes this, asked Jesus to forgive them of their sin and invite Him to be their Savior. Salvation from sin happens at that moment.
All people who have put their faith and trust in Jesus make up a special body of believers which the Bible calls the Church. Not just a local Christian church which one attends (and each person should), but the universal church – meaning all people who have put their faith in Jesus Christ.
The Apostle Paul wrote to the church in Ephesus and stated, (Ephesians 1:22) “And He (God) put all things in subjection under His (Jesus) feet, and made Him head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all.” So the imagery here is Jesus is the head and Christians are the body-the church.
Are you the Church? Are you obeying the head of the body.
“Christ as the Head of the Church is not so much about the Church’s subordinate position as it is about Christ’s supremacy in everything, including the Church. A focus on a church’s duty to submit emphasizes what we are doing, but a focus on Christ’s supremacy fixes our eyes on who leads the Church.
Paul reminds the Ephesians that Christ is seated at God’s right hand “in the heavenly realms, far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is invoked, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. And God placed all things under his feet . . . ” (Eph. 1:20–22). It is this high and exalted Christ whom God has appointed to be Head of the Church.
The Church with Christ as its Head does not need to worry about political upheaval, economic downturns, or crumbling religiosity. There is absolutely no need for mudslinging, handwringing, or doomsday-ing when we know “his incomparably great power for us who believe” (Eph. 1:19). No matter how dire or disastrous things may appear for the Church, we do not need to be riled up with anger or overwhelmed with despair because we know that with the high and exalted Christ as its Head, the Church will prevail.
In our current times of scandals, sociopolitical schisms, and declining church attendance, let us fix our eyes once again on Christ, the Head of the Church, who is seated at God’s right hand.”
(C&MA Rev Pang Foua Rhodes)
Yes. Every believer who is healthy enough, should attend a local body of believers – a local church. For not only might you grow in your faith and understand God more deeply, but you will also be able to help others in their growth as well. This does not happen watching a preacher on TV. It happens in the body – in person.
Are you the Church? Then I encourage you to trust Christ, the head in all things and never detach yourself from the body – The Church. If Christ is the Head of the body, detaching oneself from the body, detaches oneself from the head. Are you the Church? Then be the church.
Rev. Kevin L. Norton
Hibbing Alliance Church
