A scientist wanted to develop a fish that could live outside of water. He took some healthy red herring and put them through a long process of breeding, crossbreeding, and hormone treatments. Eventually, genetic engineering produced a fish that could exist on land.

The scientist was not satisfied, however. He suspected that though the fish was capable of living on dry land, it still had a desire to be in the water. “I need to re-educate this fish,” he thought. “I need to change its very desires.” So again he went to work, this time retraining even the strongest reflexes. After a few months he had a fish that would rather die than get wet. Even humidity filled this new fish with dread.

