What is love and who are our neighbors? These are great questions to answer the question in the title of “Are We Loving our Neighbors?”.
If we were to survey the city of Hibbing on this subject and ask others to define what love is, we would all likely agree, even though many different answers would be given. Though I assume we would still get many similar answers, the variety of answers may lead us to believe, the possibility that there is not a true answer to this question; that we cannot all agree on just one definition of love. To answer this question, let’s go to the One who created the heavens and the earth, God himself, as the bible says in 1 John 4:19, “We love because He first loved us” (NASB). What does the bible tell us about what love is….
The Bible shows us there are a few different definitions of love based on the Greek or Hebrew word being used. For the sake of today’s article, I would like to use the book of Luke, chapter 10 in the story of the good Samaritan in verses 25-37 to look at what love is and how we are to love our neighbors. In this story, a lawyer who was an expert in the Mosaic Law, asked Jesus a question. Then Jesus answered his question with a question, which led to the lawyer quoting scripture of Deuteronomy 6:5 and Leviticus 19:18 to answer Jesus’s question. The answer simplified is, to Love God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength and love your neighbor as yourself. The lawyer then asked Jesus in vs 29, “and who is my neighbor?” (NASB).
Jesus replied to the lawyer with a story which would answer the question on what is love and who is our neighbor. If you were to read Luke 10:25-37, you could see that Jesus defines love not only in thought but also action. That our neighbors are not just the people that live next to us but anyone we cross paths with in our life. Jesus used an extreme example of someone that had been robbed and beaten lying on the side of the road, near death. Jesus compared three different people in this story, with the first two passing by the very wounded person who was on the side of the road. The 3rd person Jesus spoke of, commonly referred to as “The Good Samaritan” didn’t know the person who was injured, though took the time to check on him, disinfect and clean his wounds, carry him to the next town, put him up in an inn, paid for his stay, as well as giving the innkeeper instructions to keep a bill going and if it went over the two days wages he left, it would be paid on his return back through town.
Love in this story is defined by doing what is best for the other person regardless of the cost. A neighbor in this story is anyone nearby or one that we cross paths with. I tell this story to help encourage us all to take the time to interact with the people around us. I enjoy being a part of the Hibbing community and having opportunities to speak with people throughout the day as we go to the grocery store, gas station, local shops and food establishments. We have a wonderful blessing living in Hibbing, and I am looking forward to seeing and meeting more people in this community. Let each of us look for more opportunities to be a part of loving our neighbors, to watch and encourage others love their neighbors well.
