Commercialistic Christmas. Advent. The real Season of Christmas. Three vary different ideas and themes.
Commercialistic Christmas. This has been going on since at least July 5th. This kind of “Christmas” has become an abomination to what Christmas truly is. This kind of Christmas is all about greed, consumerism, and about getting things we really don’t need.
When we think of Advent, do we even know what it means anymore? Advent is about what St. John the Baptist proclaimed: “Prepare the way of the Lord.” It isn’t about how many “gifts” we get on “sale.” It isn’t about how early we get our decoration up. It is about preparing our hearts for what, first has happened, then what will happen, and the day itself of which we celebrate.
We prepare our hearts for the greatest gift, the promise fulfilled by a Father who loves His creation. It is about preparing our hearts for what is to come, that of the Second coming of Christ. How often Jesus tells us: “Therefore, stay awake! …So too, you also must be prepared, for at an hour your do not expect, the Son of Mas will come (Mt 24).” So, He tells us that we must prepare and keep our hearts on that “unknown hour” when He will suddenly appear. And then, the day of Christmas itself, celebrating the Birth of our Messiah. How many of us really remembers the reason we celebrate December 25, that our Savior was truly born.
Then, the blessed real season of Christmas begins. It is a time when we truly celebrate God becoming Man, born of the Virgin. From December 26 until January 8th, the Epiphany of the Lord.
I will leave you with a quote from Mike Pacer’s book: The Three Comings of Christ: “Advent is the commemoration of thousands of years—all of salvation history from until the Incarnation. Hence, it is important not to just skip Advent and head straight into Christmas. Even four weeks is not much time to commemorate thousands of years.”
