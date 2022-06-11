Many people are discouraged in life, and I can easily understand why. Our world is going through some very trying times, and it has affected everyone to some degree. Tension, fear, disunity, in short, our world is hurting right now. People are hurting. People are angry. People are living in fear. There is lot of suffering and pain in this world that we are living in. When encouragement is absent people will feel unloved, unimportant, useless, and forgotten.
In a time like these, we can either focus on the problem or focus on being a part of a solution to the hurt, fear, and tensions around us. It doesn’t take much to be a part of the solution. This world needs encouragement, hope, and healing, and you are the perfect candidate to be a part of bringing that solution to a hurting world. It doesn’t take much to reach out and encourage someone or to do something that will put a smile on their face and a little joy in their heart.
Words are powerful. Scripture tells us they bring either life or death (Prov. 18:21). In light of this passage encouragement doesn’t seem to be a small thing but a rather life changing thing. Encouragement is more than just a fleeting moment of motivation. It’s a genuine boost of hope and glimpse of possibility.
Encouragement has real-world impact. It helps the downhearted to come out of isolation into caring community. Your words of kindness or of hatred have the chance to make or break someone’s day. Be careful what you say and make sure to be lifting people up, not putting people down. Jesus never put people down or tried to look cooler, richer, or more popular than anyone.
If you are a person of faith, then it is imperative to live out the scriptures and be a part of the solution. Showing the love of God is a part of your Christian life. Providing encouragement is important because most people you meet are hurting in some way. Wise encouragement, that prioritizes the need of the moment, will impact lives for eternity.
Encouragement is not false optimism. It is not painting artificially rosy pictures for people who are hurting, nor is it telling them everything is going to be fine when, in fact, it may not be; at least not in the short run. Encouragement is about giving Biblical hope not false hope.
Biblical hope comes to us from Jesus Christ and is Jesus Christ. Worldly hope comes from people and things around us and is fleeting at best. The most effective way to encourage neighbors who are struggling is to acknowledge the difficulties they face while praying for God’s grace and intervention in their lives. Let them know they have not been singled out and they are not being punished. Rather, in a fallen world, bad things sometimes happen to good people.
It’s remarkable what positive words can do for the psyche. Think about the last time somebody said something nice to you, out of the blue. Regardless of who offered those kind words, it likely inspired some positive shift in how you were conducting your day, even if just a little bit. It’s so simple. Let’s start an encouragement revolution. Start by making a point each day to give out one unsolicited compliment.
Kindness has a ripple effect. Your encouragement will, in theory, inspire that recipient to give a compliment, and so on. think about the positivity that can flow something as simple as saying a few kind words to somebody. It’s a beautiful domino effect that can change the world.
Pastor Tim Yearyean
Grace Lutheran Church
