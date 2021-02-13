This past week I attended the funeral mass for a good friend and colleague the Rev. Father Fred Method at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Father Fred, as he affectionately known, was not only a spiritual leader in our communities but a good and kind friend to many. He loved our Iron Range and was involved in many of our communities, often going to youth sporting events and participating in a number community organizations like the Rotary. I will miss his friendly greeting and big smile. He never looked or seemed to act like he was 80 years old. He will be missed because he loved and was loved.
The sudden passing of a friend or colleague or family member always brings us up short. As someone commented to me last week, the obituaries seem to be of people younger and younger. Maybe that is because of the pandemic but each year as I grow older those ages at death seem to be frightening close. Death, of course, is an inevitable consequence of life. As the old saw goes, you cannot avoid death or taxes. Often, though, we do not want to stop and think about it. We are somewhat like Lena. (My apologies to the Scandinavians.)
The story goes that Ole was on his deathbed upstairs in the house. Lena was downstairs in the kitchen but Ole could smell delicious aromas from her baking in the kitchen. Slowly Ole got out of bed and managed to crawl downstairs.
When he got to the kitchen, he saw a plate of his favorite cookies on the kitchen table, and just as he was going to reach for one Lena slapped his hand and said, “Ole, you can’t have those. I am saving them for your wake!”
The Bible is rather pointed when it says we live to die, and we die to live. Sadly, we do not have nearly as many details about the life that comes after walking through the valley of the shadow of death as we might want. Yet, we do have these promises:
Jesus reminds us in John 11:26 – “And everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?” And in John 14:2, “In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places; if it were not so would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?”
And then there is the promise of the verse that is called the gospel in miniature which many of us memorized as young Sunday School students John 3:16 – “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
The apostle Paul also reminds us about the life to come: 1 Thessalonians 4:14 – “For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep.” And Romans 6:23 – “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
These are comforting words for those of us who believe that God has given each of us a special purpose and place in this life and in the life to come. As the old poem “The Dash” reminds us, the beginning and end dates on our tombstone are not ours to choose but what we put between them in the dash is the legacy and the memory we leave behind of our having lived for better or worse.
I truly believe that one day we will walk not by faith but by sight in that place of forever hellos and never goodbyes. Or as John says in Revelation 21:4 – “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” This is our faith. This is our hope. This is the promise of God’s love in the Scriptures. In this faith we commit our loved ones to His care until we meet again.
Pastor Terry L. Tilton,
retired
Chisholm United
Methodist Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.