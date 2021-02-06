With the approach of Valentine’s Day, the thoughts of many people turn to the subject of love. Periodically I come across an old joke describing a short conversation between an older married couple as they sit quietly at the breakfast table. Out of the silence the wife asks her husband, “How come you never tell me that you love me anymore?” Without looking up from his newspaper, the husband replies, “I told you that once. If anything changes, I’ll let you know.” We may chuckle at that because, even if we know some people who are not too emotional or expressive, we can’t imagine anyone actually being as cold and indifferent as the husband in that joke. We know that true love will demonstrate itself, both in words and actions. However, genuine love is not defined by simply saying the words “I love you” or showing affection from time to time. True love, as described in the Bible, is an intentional, unselfish giving of oneself for the benefit of another. It encompasses one’s emotions, thoughts, words, actions and motives. This is certainly seen in the life and teachings of Jesus, and Scripture teaches that it is a defining characteristic of those who truly follow Him.
In Matthew 22 Jesus clearly declares the foundational characteristics of genuine faith. Verses 37-38 say, “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment.” Though Scripture reveals many things which God wants us to believe and do, none of those things by themselves pleases God. It is only meaningful if the person who does it, does it for the right reason – love for God. Just as God loves us, He wants us to love Him. This love is a translation of the Greek word “agape,” which refers not to mere sentimentality, but to an unselfish giving of oneself for the benefit of another. God is not preoccupied with Himself, but is interested in what is best for us. In like fashion we should spend our lives, not preoccupied with ourselves, but focused on how we can please God.
In Matthew 22:39 Jesus went on to say that a second command goes hand-in-hand with the first one –
“Thou shalt love your neighbor as yourself.” Our lives are to be characterized by an unselfish love for others, as well as for God. Rather than living life preoccupied with our own interests and desires, regardless of how it affects others, we are to be focused on the needs of others and how we can care for them.
Jesus is describing the essence of a biblical faith. Faith is not simply a matter of beliefs in one’s head, but a matter of godly love in one’s heart. If we love God as we ought, we’ll also love the people all around us. Verse 40 goes on to say that all the rest of the commands of Scripture hang on this two-pronged love. Love puts thoughts into action. If you love God, you’ll want to obey His commands. Love doesn’t dismiss us from living righteously, it motivates us to live righteously. Biblical faith is balanced. t is not action without love, nor is it love without action. Our love is demonstrated by our actions. Biblical faith is love in action.
Your sweetheart doesn’t want you to just say that you love her, she wants to see evidence that you do. Nor does she want you to simply give her gifts all the while you ignore her. She wants both. So it is with God. He wants your acts of worship and obedience, but He wants it motivated by a heart of loving faith. If either love or obedience is missing, it’s not real faith.
Pastor Greg Stevens
First Baptist Church
