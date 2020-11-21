With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching I’ve been thinking a lot about having a heart of gratitude in my daily life. I try to remember to have gratitude and be thankful everyday, but sometimes we all need to be reminded and encouraged as we think about all of the amazing blessings God has bestowed upon us in our lives. Thanksgiving presents us with the perfect holiday, which allows us to reflect upon those blessings, and thank the Lord for all that He has done, and continues to do in our lives.
First, and foremost beyond what God has done for us I’m forever grateful for His love that He has for us. 1 Chronicles 16:34 says “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.” God’s unbelievable love that is greater than we could ever imagine endures forever. What an unbelievable thought, and something to be so incredibly grateful for!
Second, as I mentioned earlier I’m so grateful for the many blessings God bestows upon us as His children for we know that all things are from Him. In Romans 11:36 we read “For from Him and through Him and for Him are all things. To Him be the glory forever! Amen.” As the One who created the Heavens and earth and everything within it, all things come from God and have been created to glorify God. Part of having a heart of gratitude is acknowledging that everything we have flows from God’s hand. Remembering to give God credit for the blessings and what we have regardless of how much or little we may feel we have.
Third, out of our heart of gratitude we share with the world about all of the wonderful things the Lord has done. I love the way the psalmist puts it in Psalm 9:1 “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of your wonderful deeds.” When I read this verse it makes me think about how we love to share with people about the good experiences that we’ve had. For example it’s like when we go to a doctor and have a good experience and walk away with good results. We’re grateful for that experience, and as a result we want to tell others about that doctor so others can have a similar experience with that doctor.
In the same way as we reflect upon the amazing things that the Lord has done in our lives we’re moved by gratitude, and begin to tell the world about the great things the Lord is doing. God should be getting that perfect review from each and everyone of us as believers because we truly have so incredibly much to be grateful for it’s unbelievable. Sometimes we just have to slow down and honestly think about all that God has done in our lives. That’s why I love Thanksgiving because it’s the one time of the year that most people generally take at least a small part of a day to think about what they’re truly grateful for in their lives.
Pastor Micah Reed
Lead Pastor,
Chisholm Assembly
of God
