Jan. 17-21

Monday: Chicken and cheese enchilada, tossed salad, juice, fruit

Tuesday: Harvest stew, fresh roll, spinach salad supreme, homemade cookie

Wednesday: Roast turkey dinner, California blend veggies, mashed potatoes, gravy, 7-up cake

Thursday: Fish sandwich on a bun or alternate, cheese slice, Calico beans, potato wedges, tartar sauce, fruit jello w/topping

Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, beets, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $8.00.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma's and Eveleth IGA.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

To volunteer as a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program, call Site Manager Mary Frances Krak at 218-262-4784.

