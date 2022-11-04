Slovenian Union to meet

AURORA—The Slovenian Union of America Branch 35 will be meeting on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Aurora American Legion. New members are welcome. In honor of the Winefest for Slovenia’s St. Martin’s Day, we will do a wine tasting with cheese and crackers. Planning for the Christmas party will be discussed.

