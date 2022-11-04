Slovenian Union to meet
AURORA—The Slovenian Union of America Branch 35 will be meeting on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Aurora American Legion. New members are welcome. In honor of the Winefest for Slovenia’s St. Martin’s Day, we will do a wine tasting with cheese and crackers. Planning for the Christmas party will be discussed.
Pancake breakfast set
SILICA—The Silica pancake breakfast will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome.
Luncheon and bake sale
HIBBING—The Women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hibbing, invite the public to a Luncheon & Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured items for sale will be Lefse, Doughnuts, Cookies, and various baked goods. Caesar Chicken Wrap along with delicious pumpkin bars will be offered for lunch. All are welcome.
American Legion Post and Auxiliary to meet
HIBBING—The Hibbing American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Memorial Building serviceman quarters.
Ladies of Kaleva to meet
VIRGINIA—Lokka Tupa #1, Ladies of Kaleva will meet at noon at Kaleva Hall in Virginia on Monday, Nov. 7.
EHS Class of 60 to meet
MOUNTAIN IRON—The Eveleth High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly class luncheon at 11 :30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Adventure’s Restaurant. All classmates and friends are welcome.
Gilbert Seniors to meet Nov. 7
GILBERT—The Gilbert Seniors will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at City Hall. Lunch will be served. The menu for the Christmas party Sunday, Dec. 4, will be discussed. Members are urged to attend, and new members are welcome.
Servicemen’s burgers, wings Tuesday
VIRGINIA -- Hamburgers, cheeseburgers and chicken wings will be available 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Servicemen's Club. Call 741-5332 to reserve. Eat in or take out. Burgers $7, burger basket $9, fries $2.50, wing basket $9, wings $1.25 each.
Friends of the Library to meet
VIRGINIA—The Friends of the Virginia Public Library will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 4 p.m. at the Virginia Public Library. New members are welcome.
Eastern Star to meet
HIBBING—Mesaba Chapter 211 Order of the Eastern Star of Hibbing will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Hibbing Masonic Temple.
Northern Club to meet
VIRGINIA—Men’s Northern Club will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:00 P.M. Nomination of officers will be held.
VHS Class of 56 to meet
VIRGINIA—The Virginia High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at Village Inn in Virginia.
Election Day stew at Palo church
PALO – St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Palo will be hosting the annual Election Day stew and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. The church is 10 miles south of Aurora on Hwy. 100. The meal of mulligan stew, homemade breads, dessert and a beverage is $9.
VFW Post 1221 to meet
HIBBING—Due to election day VFW Post 1221 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Memorial Building Serviceman Quarters. Please use east entrance.
VFW 1221 Auxiliary to meet
HIBBING—The VFW 1221 Auxiliary will meet noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Memorial Building Serviceman Quarters. Please attend.
HHS Class of 60 to meet
HIBBING—The Hibbing High School Class of 1960will meet for lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Sammy’s Pizza at noon. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
HHS Class of 63 to meet
HIBBING—The Hibbing High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Sammy’s Pizza.
VHS Class of 54 to meet
VIRGINIA—The Virginia High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, November 9, at noon at Village Inn in Virginia. Remind a classmate!
Servicemen’s tacos set Wednesday
VIRGINIA -- Tacos will be served 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Servicemen’s Club. Tacos are $3.50 and taco salads are $9.
Car Club to meet
MOUNTAIN IRON—The East Range Vintage Car Club will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Adventure’s Restaurant. Meeting agenda will be Christmas Party plans.
VHS Class of 59 to meet
VIRGINIA—The Virginai High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Adventure’s Restaurant.
Marine Corps birthday celebration
HIBBING—This year will be the 247th birthday of the only branch of the military born in a tavern. Planning has begun for an Iron Range wide birthday event to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, at Valentini’s in Chisholm. RSVP is required. If you would like to join the planning committee contact Chris at 218-969-7137 or email magnussonc@yahoo.com.
2nd Week of Deer Camp event in Gilbert
GILBERT – The Women of St. Joseph’s Church are hosting the annual 2nd Week of Deer Camp arts and crafts sale and luncheon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at St. Joseph’s Church, 515 Summit Street, Gilbert. A sandwich loaf lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of the lunch is $13.
Biwabik ’65 class sets lunch
BIWABIK – The Biwabik High School class of 1965 and friends will have lunch at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, at the Biwabik Pub.
Gilbert VFW bingo Sunday
GILBERT -- The Gilbert VFW will have bingo at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 13. Other dates are November 27 and December 11. The public is welcome.
Booyah Friday at Gilbert VFW
GILBERT – Veterans and friends are invited to the Gilbert VFW for booyah at noon on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Booyah is the stew traditionally served on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day program set
HIBBING – The house Committee will host a dinner & program at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Downstairs Dining Room Memorial Building. This is for our Veterans & Families. The Mid-Range Honor Guard will do the 21 Gun Salute at 11 a.m.
Free meal for veterans
HIBBING — The Hibbing Elks Lodge will be serving a free meal to all Veterans in the surrounding area on Friday, Nov. 11. Guests or spouses are $10.00. Reservations are needed by Nov. 8 by calling 218-263-6196 and leave your name and how many. Program starts at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.
The Friday Dance
VIRGINIA –The Friday Dance will be held at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club on Friday, Nov. 11, from 6:30 til 9:30 p.m. Music for your dancing and listening pleasure provided by Pinecone. The cost is $5.00 per person and all are welcome.
Belgian waffles at Hibbing Elks
HIBBING –The Hibbing Elks Lodge will be serving Belgian Waffles on Sunday ,Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-noon. Waffles come with Strawberries, sausage, juice and coffee. Cost is still only $10.00 Call 263-6196 and leave your reservation.
Buck Lake breakfast
BUCK LAKE – The Buck Lake Improvement Club is holding a breakfast buffet on Sunday, Nov 13, from 9 a.m. until Noon.We’re celebrating October, and will be offering Eggs Benedict Bake, Pancakes, Buck Lake Potatoes, Biscuits & Gravy, and yummy desserts, etc. Just $10 for all you care to eat! Come to the Buck Lake Community Center, located about 12 miles north of Nashwauk on Highway 65. If you’d like to make reservations, contact Vicky - 218-979-0790.
