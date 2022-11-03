Tourist Center annual boutique

HIBBING—The Hibbing Tourist Center, 1202 E. Howard St., will hold its 22nd annual boutique on Friday, Nov. 4, from 2—5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m.—3 p.m. Specialty baked goods, Potica, jams, relish, jewelry, aprons, towels, blankets, table runners, upcycled mittens, wreaths, and Christmas ideas galore!!!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments