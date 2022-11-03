Tourist Center annual boutique
HIBBING—The Hibbing Tourist Center, 1202 E. Howard St., will hold its 22nd annual boutique on Friday, Nov. 4, from 2—5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m.—3 p.m. Specialty baked goods, Potica, jams, relish, jewelry, aprons, towels, blankets, table runners, upcycled mittens, wreaths, and Christmas ideas galore!!!
VHS Class of 67 to meet
EVELETH—VHS class of 1967 will meet for lunch at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, at The Rink restaurant. All classmates and guests are welcome. Please note that this will be the last scheduled luncheon for 2022; we will be continuing again on March 3, 2023, at the Rink. Thanks to all the participants!
Bake sale in Markham
MARKHAM—The Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm will have their annual bake sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Colvin Town Hall, 2579 Vermilion Trail (Highway 4) in Markham. Donated baked goods can be brought to the hall Thursday. For further information call Darlene Saumer at 638-2859.
DAV to meet
HIBBING—The DAV Unit 3 and Auxiliary will meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Memorial Building Serviceman Quarters. Dinner will be served after the meeting.
Craft fair set
FAYAL TOWNSHIP -There will be a Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Fayal Town Hall, 4375 Shady Lane. A variety of craft items.
Annual Ladies Day
EVELETH—Eveleth Elks will hold their Annual Ladies Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Come up to Eveleth Elks and enjoy lunch, cocktails, and shopping. Many crafters and home based businesses will be there. For more information call 218-744-9900.
Friday Night Bingo
EVELETH—Join us this Friday, November 4th for Friday Night Bingo at the Eveleth Elks. The kitchen will be serving chicken sandwiches and Philly Cheesesteaks that are AMAZING!! Grab your friends. Bingo starts promptly at 7 p.m.
ADK Craft sale set
HIBBING—ADK Craft Sale is Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Hibbing National Guard Armory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The armory is across from the Lincoln School at 2310 Brooklyn Drive in Hibbing. This sale is the primary fundraiser for Phi Chapter of ADK. This chapter has been able to give thousands of dollars to students and teachers every year. ADK is an honorary teachers’ organization. There will be over 60 tables with vendors from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin. This amazing sale has crafts, gifts and food. There will be a basket for donations at the door.
Maple Hill craft sale
HIBBING—The Maple Hill Community Club will have a craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, Nov. 5, at Maple Hill Hall, located on the corner of Hwy. 73 and Townline Rd. Lots to choose from.
Luncheon and bake sale set
HIBBING—The Women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hibbing, invite the public to a Luncheon & Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured items for sale will be Lefse, Doughnuts, Cookies, and various baked goods. Caesar Chicken Wrap along with delicious pumpkin bars will be offered for lunch. All are welcome.
Slovenian Union to meet
AURORA—The Slovenian Union of America Branch 35 will be meeting on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Aurora American Legion. New members are welcome. In honor of the Winefest for Slovenia’s St. Martin’s Day, we will do a wine tasting with cheese and crackers. Planning for the Christmas party will be discussed.
Pancake breakfast set
SILICA—The Silica pancake breakfast will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome.
Luncheon and bake sale
American Legion Post and Auxiliary to meet
HIBBING—The Hibbing American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Memorial Building serviceman quarters.
Ladies of Kaleva to meet
VIRGINIA—Lokka Tupa #1, Ladies of Kaleva will meet at noon at Kaleva Hall in Virginia on Monday, Nov. 7.
EHS Class of 60 to meet
MOUNTAIN IRON—The Eveleth High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly class luncheon at 11 :30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Adventure’s Restaurant. All classmates and friends are welcome.
Friends of the Library to meet
VIRGINIA—The Friends of the Virginia Public Library will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 4 p.m. at the Virginia Public Library. New members are welcome.
Eastern Star to meet
HIBBING—Mesaba Chapter 211 Order of the Eastern Star of Hibbing will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Hibbing Masonic Temple.
Northern Club to meet
VIRGINIA—Men’s Northern Club will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:00 P.M. Nomination of officers will be held.
VHS Class of 56 to meet
VIRGINIA—The Virginia High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at Village Inn in Virginia.
VFW Post 1221 to meet
HIBBING—Due to election day VFW Post 1221 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Memorial Building Serviceman Quarters. Please use east entrance.
VFW 1221 Auxiliary to meet
HIBBING—The VFW 1221 Auxiliary will meet noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Memorial Building Serviceman Quarters. Please attend.
HHS Class of 60 to meet
HIBBING—The Hibbing High School Class of 1960will meet for lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Sammy’s Pizza at noon. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
HHS Class of 63 to meet
HIBBING—The Hibbing High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Sammy’s Pizza.
VHS Class of 54 to meet
VIRGINIA — The Virginia High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, November 9 at noon at Village Inn in Virginia. Remind a classmate!
Car Club to meet
MOUNTAIN IRON — The East Range Vintage Car Club will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Adventure’s Restaurant. Meeting agenda will be Christmas Party plans.
VHS Class of 59 to meet
VIRGINIA — The Virginai High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Adventure’s Restaurant.
Marine Corps birthday celebration
HIBBING — This year will be the 247th birthday of the only branch of the military born in a tavern.
Planning has begun for an Iron Range wide birthday event to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, at Valentini’s in Chisholm. RSVP is required.
If you would like to join the planning committee contact Chris at 218-969-7137 or email magnussonc@yahoo.com
