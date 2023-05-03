Trenti Club to meet

BUHL—The meeting of Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota club will be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 9, at the Buhl Senior Center. Preparations for the July 29th summer picnic will be discussed and the 2023 scholarship winners will be announced. Deb and Bill will host the meeting.

