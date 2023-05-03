BUHL—The meeting of Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota club will be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 9, at the Buhl Senior Center. Preparations for the July 29th summer picnic will be discussed and the 2023 scholarship winners will be announced. Deb and Bill will host the meeting.
Quilting group is in need of fabric donations
CHISHOLM—The Quilter’s Group at the Faith Lutheran Church of Chisholm is in need of old/used sheets, pillowcases, and cotton fabric to construct quilts for charities. Donations can be dropped off at the Buhl Public Library, 400 Jones Avenue in Buhl, during regular business hours of 10am—6pm, Monday—Friday. Donations need to be bagged and labeled “Church Quilters” for ease in collection.
Donations may also be brought to Faith Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 302 Southwest First Ave. in Chisholm.
Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club to meet
HIBBING—The Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the HRA Garden, on the corner of 7th Ave East and 31st street in Hibbing. Please bring your own pruners and loppers etc., and be prepared to work on rejuvenating the old plantings. A meeting and potluck will follow in the dining room at the Seventh Avenue Apartments, 3230 Seventh Avenue East. Please bring your gardening equipment and a dish to share.
In case of inclement weather we will postpone until Wednesday, May 10, same time & places.
Members and guests welcome. For more information call Mary at 218 -263-5819.
