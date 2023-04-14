College Volleyball Recruitment camp set for July 13
HIBBING—The College Volleyball Recruitment Camp, hosted by the Northern Revival and Minnesota North-Mesabi Campus, will be held on Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Minnesota North Mesabi campus.
The camp is open to all athletes, regardless of club affiliation, but campers must be from the graduating classes of 2024, 2025, 2026 or 2027 due to NCAA rules.
This is not a combine or showcase. It’s an opportunity to work directly with college coaches to do the following: Getting to know college coaches and their coaching styles; receiving quality instruction from current college coaches; provide information to attending college coaches about you as an athlete and person; and give college coaches the opportunity to work with athletes and evaluate them.
The cost is $50 per athlete.
Athletes will train in numbered T-shirts, with a color-specific to each class.
Athlete information provided to coaches will include the following: contact information and player e-mail; and club contact information, if applicable.
Colleges confirmed for the 2023 camp include, Minnesota North-Mesabi Range; Minnesota North-Vermilion; and the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Swan Lake Scramble is May 20-21
PENGILLY—The Swan Lake Country Club 2023 Spring Classic 3-Person Scramble will be held May 20-21, at the Swan Lake Country Club.
The entry fee is $80 per person for members, and $95 per person for non-members.
There will be a shotgun start, with two times, one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.