HIBBING—So far this season, the Grand Rapids High School baseball team has been on the short end of a lot of games.
The Thunderhawks haven ‘t been able to get that clutch hit in a key moments of a game.
That changed Monday as Grand Rapids got those hits en route to an 11-4 victory over Hibbing at Al Nyberg Field.
According to Thunderhawk coach Bill Kinnunen, this game was a step in the right direction.
“That’s big because we haven’t done it,” Kinnunen said. “With the weather warming up, we’re starting to get hits with runners in scoring position, especially with two outs. We had some of those today, which is big when you do that with two out.
It also helped to take advantage of some Hibbing miscues.
A Bluejacket error led to two runs in the first inning when Kyle Henke and Dom Broberg hit RBI singles.
In the second inning, Myles Gunderson hit a sacrifice fly and it was 3-0.
“They take advantage of guys on base,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “Their first couple of runs, nothing was hit overly hard, but they were able to ball to the barrel. They had a couple of balls just clear the infield, but tip your hat to them, they’re making contact.
“They had guys on base when they did it. They were able to capitalize when they had runners on base.”
Hibbing did get a run in the second on a delayed double steal.
Luke Nelson singled Logan Gietzen to third, then he took off for second. When the ball went through to the base, Gietzen walked home to make it 3-1.
Hibbing cut the deficit to one when Dane Mammenga singled home Edric Cardona, but Grand Rapids’ bats would wake up in the fourth.
The Thunderhawks scored four times on an RBI double by Gunderson, and RBI base iht by Henke and a two-run single by Broberg.
A couple of those runs came on two-out base hits.
“We know it’s demoralizing because it’s happened to us early and often this year,” Kinnunen said. “You get two strikes on a guy, you’re one pitch away from getting back in the dugout and all of a sudden, it’s a two-run single.
“That crushes any momentum that you had of getting out of the inning.”
Grand Rapids added three more runs in the fifth on an RBI double off the bat of David Wohlers, and RBI fielder’s choice by Jake Garsky and one scored on an error.
“We snapped out of it in the third inning,” Kinnunen said. “We had a little talk about focus because we were visiting with their guys. All of these guys are good friends. They play hockey against each other.
“They’re all buddies. We thought it was going to be a fun intramural game. Once we buckled down and got serious, we turned it around a little bit and played the way we’re capable of playing.”
Some of those runs scored when Hibbing wasn’t able to make a routine out on a couple of foul balls.
“There’s nothing other than just catching them,” Wetzel said. “We’ll work on them. We’ll work on them. In game situations when balls don’t get caught. They capitalize. We saw that in the first game against them, and we saw that here, with plays that aren’t made.”
The Bluejackets did a little better at getting that clutch hit, especially in the fifth inning.
Kody Birmes singled as did Beau Frider.
Birmes would score on a Thunderhawk error, and Mammenga delivered a clutch base hit with two out to make it 10-4.
Grand Rapids added a run in the sixth on a wild pitch, but the bottom of the sixth started out nicely for Hibbing as Luke Nelson and Jack Bautch were both hit by a pitch.
This time, the Bluejackets weren’t able to get that clutch hit as Thunderhawk relief pitcher Gavin Moen struck out three-straight hitters to end the threat.
“When it’s our turn at the plate, we need guys to step up,” Wetzel said. “We haven’t been able to do that consistently. It’s coming. We’re looking forward to having three practices in a row, outside, which hasn’t happened all year.
“We need to get some good work in this week, then have a great opportunity to see some good teams in our wood bat tournament Friday and Saturday.”
Nolan Svatos started for Grand Rapids, tossing five innings of six-hit ball. He struck out five. Moen struck out four.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way from where we were when we were 0-3 and 1-4,” Kinnunen said. “I think they’re a warm-weather group. We didn’t play well when you had to wear long underwear.”
Nelson started for Hibbing, working two innings. He gave up six hits. He struck out two and walked one. Logan Maxwell worked 1.1 innings. He gave up four hits, struck out one and walked one. Frider worked 1.2 innings. He allowed two hits, walking one.
Luke Camell tossed two innings, giving up one hit. He walked one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.