CHISHOLM—Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recognizing the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District (CIRSSD) Craig S. Pulford Advance Wastewater Treatment Facility for outstanding operations.
This is the fifth time in recent years that the MPCA has recognized the CIRSSD for its operations.
“We greatly appreciate the MPCA’s recognition of our efforts” said Norm Miranda, CIRSSD Executive Director. “Our facility staff prides itself on providing the best possible treatment through efficient operation and
maintenance, thus protecting our member communities and the Great Lakes Basin. The staff takes this responsibility very seriously and I am proud of their accomplishment. We appreciate the support and
commitment of our District Board Members and the communities they represent.”
The CIRSSD facility is located just east of Chisholm and is where wastewater from the communities of Chisholm, Buhl and Kinney are processed. Great Scott Township is also a partner community.
To receive this recognition, facilities must demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements; submit accurate, on-time reports to the MPCA; and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations, according to information contained in a press release.
“The people who safeguard this outstanding treatment facility are committed to protecting and preserving water quality in a state that deeply values its natural resources,” said Nicole Blasing, Municipal
Division Director at MPCA in the press release. “The MPCA recognizes their considerable efforts and deeply appreciates their service to the community.”
“Recognizing facilities this year has even more significance as the MPCA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The Clean Water Act established the basic framework for regulating pollution in waters by creating water quality standards to protect drinking water and to maintain a healthy aquatic community for animal and recreational uses.Thanks to these standards, treatment facilities were developed to clean water before it is returned to a river or stream. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities with 248 qualifying for the outstanding operations recognition.”
