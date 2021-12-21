BUHL — The Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District (CIRSSD) is experiencing the effects of inflation, and recently announced rates for operations and maintenance charged to its member communities are being adjusted as a result.
“As with everyone else on the Range, the CIRSSD has been hit with the effects of record inflation on costs for equipment, chemicals, supplies, materials, and shipping,” CIRSSD Executive Director Norm Miranda wrote in a press release. “In 2022, we anticipate further significant cost increases with Minnesota Power’s 14 percent increase, as well as labor and further increases on chemicals, supplies and materials.”
Miranda said the CIRSSD provides conveyance of wastewater to its member communities of Chisholm, Buhl, Kinney and Great Scott Township and that the member communities are responsible for operation, maintenance and management of their respective local sewer systems and the cost of providing those services to their citizens.
“As a wholesaler of wastewater conveyance and treatment it is at the sole discretion of the individual communities as as to how the CIRSSD adjustment and their own individual sewer system costs are allocated to the individual households,” Miranda said.
Miranda went on to say that the CIRSSD did not raise rates to its members for the first four years of operation from 2014 through the end of 2017, and that rates were adjusted in 2018 and 2019 due to the additional costs of operating and maintaining the Environment Protection Agency and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency mandated and newly commissioned mercury filtration complex at the CIRSSD plant.
This year the CIRSSD board decided not to increase rates for 2021 due to the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic and considering budget pressures impacting its member communities.
“In my opinion, the CIRSSD Board and facility staff have demonstrated a high level of fiscal responsibility in developing annual budgets and in spending while providing exceptional operation and maintenance of the facilities entrusted to us by the member communities and their respective citizenry,” Miranda said.
Chisholm’s monthly operations and maintenance fee is currently at $52,821.66 and is set to increase by $4,269 for a monthly fee of $57,090.66 in 2022.
Buhl and Kinney are currently billed a combined monthly operations and maintenance fee of $9,819.66. That amount is set to increase by $1,067 for a monthly fee of $1,067 for 2022. Great Scott is considered a non-benefiting community as it doesn’t generate wastewater, thus does not get charged.
Buhl and Chisholm also pay into a restricted replacement fund that is used specifically for facility upgrades and major equipment replacement. The two communities are changed at a rate of .50 cents per 1,000 gallons of wastewater. The restricted and reserved fund is mandated by the State of Minnesota and use of funds requires prior authorization from the state, Miranda noted.
The communities of Chisholm and Buhl/Kinney also pay a debt service fee per month to retire the debt incurred for the construction of the CIRSSD facility that is based on a percentage of their respective allocated capacity and collection system of the plant. That amount for Chisholm is $34,275 per month, and for Buhl/Kinney it is $8,568.75.
“Those are set rates and are not subject to change until the debt is paid in full,” Miranda explained.
A public comment period opened on Dec. 5 and closes at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2002 related to the reissuance of the CIRSSD permit. The MPCA has made a preliminary decision to reissue the permit for a period of approximately five years.
A draft permit and fact sheet are available for review on the MPCA Public Notices webpage at http://www.pca.state.mn.us/publicnotices. Additional materials relating to the issuance of this permit are available for inspection by appointment at any MPCA office (https://www.pca.state.mn.us/about-mpca/mpca-offices) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The MPCA will mail or email a copy of the draft permit upon request. Comments, petitions, and other requests must be received at the MPCA in writing on or before the public comment period end date and time identified above.
---
The CIRSSD held its reorganization meeting on Dec. 7, at the Craig S. Pulford treatment plant.
Election of officers was held at the meeting last week with the 2022 officers as follows: Scott Allison, chair; Steve Zalec, vice chair; Milan Lazaich, treasurer; Miranda, deputy treasurer/secretary.
Directors Alison, Zalec, Pervenanze and William Wiltze were appointed to the board’s Executive Committee for 2021.
The board also designated Park State Bank as its official depository, and the Mesabi Tribune as its official newspaper.
A meeting schedule for 2022 was also approved by the board with the dates of Jan. 13, March 10, May 12, July 14, Sept. 15, Nov. 21 and Dec. 15. All of the meetings are at 10:15 a.m. in the conference room of the CIRSSD Craig S. Pulford Wastewater treatment plant.
