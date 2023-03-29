CHISHOLM—Chisholm is one of four towns hosting a Community Action Lab with the nonprofit organization Strong Towns.
Charles Marohn, President of Strong Towns is scheduled to give a presentation entitled, “Strong Towns: A Bottom Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. in Chisholm. This presentation is the first in a series of three planned for the Community Action Lab sponsored by the City of Chisholm, with funding in the form of a grant from the Blandin Foundation.
At a meeting of the Chisholm City Council last week, Strong Towns Founder Charles Marohn encouraged everyone with an interest in the future of the area to attend the presentation.
Edward Erfurt, Director of Community Action, in a recent interview, provided information on the two year process that begins with the meeting on April 4.
The first year of the process is hands-on and involves representatives from Strong Towns speaking on three occasions and setting up two different teams—a Leadership Team and an Action Team.
The Leadership Team is composed of elected officials and community leaders from Chisholm and the Iron Range, according to Erfurt. The Action Team is composed of city staff, citizens and people doing things every day to keep the city operating, he said.
Year one of the Community Action Lab consists of four phases, according to information found on the Strong Towns website.
• Phase 1: Preparation
• Phase 2: Launch
• Phase 3: Capacity Building
• Phase 4: Action
The four step process allows the teams to identify areas where the city may be struggling and where there are opportunities.
Erfurt said it involves a lot of small steps, and “next smallest thing you can do and risk you can take to test that idea.”
“It’s a lot of little bets, and not every little bet pans out but if it does, you repeat it,” he explained.
Year two, Phase 5 consists of ongoing support.
“What this is about is shifting the conversation,” Erfurt said. “This particular project is not consulting, we’re not going to tell people what to do. We’re going to share great ideas and have a conversation and tell how ideas apply to Chisholm and along the Iron Range.”
Erfurt said he anticipates there’ll be a lot of questions and a lot of things people want to share at this initial meeting.
“We’re not there to make judgements or tell people what to do, but to share ideas,” Erfurt said.
Chisholm is one of four cities hosting a Strong Town Community Action Lab this year, along with Lake Country, Florida, Medicine Hat, Alberta and Norman, Oklahoma.
There was a competitive selection process and more than 18 communities applied for this inaugural community action lab, according to Erfurt.
To be selected, Erfurt said communities had to be open minded, and had to have some success with things that were already happening.
With a population of 4,723 and an area of 4.7 square miles, Chisholm is the smallest of the four host communities. Lake County has a population of 395,804 and an area of 1,157 square miles; Medicine Hat has a population of 63,260, and an area of 43.3 square miles; and Norman has a population of 128,097 with an area of 189.2 square miles, according to an article published on the Strong Towns website.
Erfurt said he’s excited to work with a town the size of Chisholm, adding that small communities are often a lot more nimble and can do things faster than some of their larger counterparts.
“A lot of the concepts Chisholm is working on can apply to the entire Iron Range,” Erfurt said. “Other communities can benefit from the leadership of Chisholm.”
Chisholm was awarded a grant from the Blandin Foundation to cover the cost of Strong Towns.
Strong Towns has a connection to the Blandin Foundation that dates back about 10 years, when the agency provided support for the non-profit’s start up, according to Erfurt. In 2016, he said Marohn, of Brainerd, did research and analysis on the Iron Range and is familiar with the area.
More information on Strong Towns is available on its website at: strongtowns.org.
