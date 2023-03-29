No title

CHISHOLM—Chisholm is one of four towns hosting a Community Action Lab with the nonprofit organization Strong Towns.

Charles Marohn, President of Strong Towns is scheduled to give a presentation entitled, “Strong Towns: A Bottom Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. in Chisholm. This presentation is the first in a series of three planned for the Community Action Lab sponsored by the City of Chisholm, with funding in the form of a grant from the Blandin Foundation.

