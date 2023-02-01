CHISHOLM—Spanish students at Chisholm High School recently engaged in a lesson on culture and native traditions.
Yadith Williams, Spanish instructor at CHS said 58 students attended a Quinceanera Ball on Jan. 26 at Valentini’s.
“We introduced it last year—it’s part of Spanish class,” Williams, a native of Colombia said on Friday.
A student asking permission to bring a cake in for her 15th birthday was the inspiration behind the lesson, Williams said.
Williams said she told the student “we can have cake for your birthday,” adding that it would be like a Spanish birthday tradition.
“In Spanish culture we have a tradition when girls become 15 years old we make a big ball,” Williams said.
Williams went on to explain that in the native countries 15-year-old girls become part of their communities and taught how to become a woman, and wife. When the Spanish people came to Europe the tradition evolved to include ball gowns, she said.
“Every community is different,” Williams said, adding that the tradition is still used in Spanish speaking countries, and in Spanish speaking communities in the United States.
Family traditions play a role in Quinceanera celebrations—tiaras, pinatas, music, food and a “big cake.” The “big cake,” is an important part in many Quinceanera celebrations, according to Williams.
Planning for the Quinceanera Ball was a collaborative effort that involved band students and Director Ryan Freitas, a choir student of AnnMarie Lubovich, and English students of Brady Boehm.
“We are working here in connections,” Williams said.
In preparation for the ball, students conducted research, designed invitations and programs, and the English Department helped put them together, she said.
Students practiced a waltz that required 14 boys and 14 girls, each representing one year, Williams said. They also practiced dances to a couple of modern songs that they were familiar with, she said.
“At the beginning, they feel kind of weird dancing,” Williams said.
Williams said the idea of a lesson such as the Quinceanera Ball is to keep students engaged, and to encourage them to keep studying outside of the classroom.
“It’s kind of a big job, but it’s good,” Williams concluded.
