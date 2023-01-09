CHISHOLM—The Chisholm School Board approved the district’s FY 2022 Audit Financial Report at a special meeting held Thursday in the boardroom at Chisholm Elementary.

Chisholm School Business Manager Alex Kazcor said the Chisholm School District showed an increase in its unreserved fund balance of 23% for FY 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments