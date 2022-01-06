CHISHOLM – The Chisholm City Council held its reorganizational meeting on Tuesday in accordance with Chapter 5 Section 18 of the city charter.
Following recommendations from Chisholm Mayor John Champa, the council voted to retain Councilor Adam Lantz as council president and Councilor Marty Halverson as council vice president.
Champa said he preferred to keep Lantz and Halverson in their respective leadership roles, provided they are willing, citing his past practice as the town’s mayor.
“Typically I don’t change that individual if they would like to continue to serve as my council president unless they leave office,” Champa said. He then echoed that sentiment for the position of council vice president.
When asked by the mayor at the meeting on Tuesday Lantz and Halverson indicated they were willing to continue serving in their respective leadership positions.
Councilor April Fountain said she would have liked to change things up, but ultimately voted for Lantz and Halverson, respectively.
The council also took up the following matters on Tuesday.
• Voted Champa and Lantz to serve on the Audit Committee and Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja to serve as an alternate.
• The council also voted to leave the seating arrangement the same as it was in 2021. At present the council is meeting via the online platform Zoom due to COVID, but is exploring options for a hybrid or in-person meeting.
• As has been the case in previous years the council voted to adopt Robert's Rules of Orders to conduct their meeting. Champa said the council currently has discussion on a matter before making a motion, to help establish what the motion actually is.
• The council recently made slight changes to its agenda format, regarding the order reports are given, and voted to keep the format the same for 2022.
• Designated the Mesabi Tribune as the city’s official newspaper.
• Designated First National Bank of Chisholm and Security State Bank as the city’s official depositories.
• Established the meeting time, date and place as 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Chisholm City Hall, or via Zoom.
During discussion Halverson recommended the council schedule special meetings if needed to avoid “marathon” sessions of two to three hours.
• Appointed the city administrator, city attorney, police chief, and ambulance director/emergency manager as Data Practices officials.
• Voted to continue televising meetings for 2022.
Champa noted that special meetings and closed sessions are audio recorded.
All votes on Tuesday were passed unanimously. Councilor Travis Vake was absent.
