CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm is preparing to hire seasonal help to aid various departments during the busy summer season.
At a meeting last Wednesday the council approved a job description and posting for temporary/seasonal employment to help out with Public Works, Parks, Recreation and Trails, and also approved a job description and posting for a library intern.
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said it’s uncertain how many seasonal employees the city is looking for at this time, but he estimated around 19. There’s plenty of work for the seasonal employees, including mowing grass, weed whipping, trail maintenance, cleaning city parks and picking up garbage, painting picnic tables, maintaining ball fields, assisting blacktop crews, sealing cracks in streets, installing street signs and guard rails, painting school crossings, working with the sewer cleaning crews, repairing playground equipment, painting fire hydrants, office tasks, and many more, according to the posting.
The rate of pay for the seasonal/temporary employees ranges from $12.50 to $15.50 per hour.
The council also approved a seasonal employee guidebook that covers all departments, according to City Administrator Stephanie Skraba.
The council also approved a job description and posting for a library intern. Rate of pay for the intern temporary seasonal position is $15 per hour.
The council took action on the following other matters at its meeting on March 8.
• Approved a proposal from JPJ Engineering to provide technical assistance to the city in the preparation of the Fifth Street facility plan for an hourly rate not to exceed fee of $4,810.
• Ordered an update of a feasibility study on the Fifth Street Southwest Infrastructure Improvement Project to include two additional blocks to the west to Second Avenue Southwest in addition to last year’s project from Central Avenue to First Avenue Southeast. To update the feasibility study, prepare the plans and specifications and to provide bidding services for the expanded project at a cost not not to exceed $36,100, based on an hourly rate.
City Consulting Engineer Jim Johnson explained that the original Fifth Street Southeast project entailed one block from Central Avenue to First Street Southeast, and the city authorized JPJ to provide consulting services for a proposal dated Jan. 12, 2022. Bids came in well above the engineer’s opinion of probable construction cost, so all bids were rejected.
In seeking additional funding for the project via grans and loans administered through the State of Minnesota for fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024), it was recommended that the city enlarge the project.
• Ordered preparation of plans and specifications for the expanded Fifth Street South Infrastructure Improvement Project.
•Appointed John Champa, former mayor of Chisholm to the Public Utilities Commission for a one-year term.
All items were passed unanimously. Councilor Travis Vake was absent.
