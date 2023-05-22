CHISHOLM—It has been a streaky season for the Chisholm High School softball team.
The No. 11 seeded Bluestreaks started the season with three-straight losses, then Chisholm went on to win six of its next seven games before falling into a three-game losing streak to end the regular season.
Bluestreak coach Don Quirk is hoping that the same team that won those six games shows up when Chisholm opens the Section 7A playoffs against Barnum today, beginning at 4 p.m. in Barnum.
It’s time to start putting things all together.
“We can play well, or we can play poorly, but it more depends on how the game plays out,” Quirk said. “We started off with those first few losses, then we put together a good win streak.
“In these last games, we’ve come back and made them competitive, but we’ve been a slow-starting team. That has been the issue. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen today.”
The problem, according to Quirk, has been his teams’ defensive deficiencies.
“It’s being able to make the routine plays,” Quirk said. “We have a tendency to not be able to do that, then it leads to big innings. We can’t give extra outs.”
The pitching, primarily with Abby Duchene, has been good.
“She’s pitched a lot of innings, but she’s trending in the right direction,” Quirk said. “That part of our game I expect to do OK at, but it’s the errors and walks. If we can eliminate those for the most part, we’ll be right there.”
Defensively will be the Bluestreaks’ key to success in the postseason.
“We’re continually getting better, but we’re still making too many mistakes,” Quirk said. “We have to minimize our amount of errors.”
The Bombers, who received the No. 6 seed, are 9-8 this season. They put together a four-game winning streak during the middle of their schedule.
Their game with Chisholm was started, but it was called off due to weather.
“Barnum has a strong softball program,” Quirk said. “We have to be good defensively and not give them extra outs. We have to make them have some tough defensive plays and get some girls on base.
“If we put together the right game, we can come out of it with a win.”
Right now, the only goal is getting past this first game.
“I’m hoping that we can advance into the second,” Quirk said. “We haven’t been there all too often. It would be nice for these younger girls to see that it’s a cool experience to be in the sectional tournament.”
