CHISHOLM — In less than a month John Champa will be ending his third four-year term as mayor of Chisholm.
Champa first ran for office in 1999, "wanting to make a difference" and was voted in for two consecutive terms. Then in 2019 Champa filed for candidacy again and was elected to his current term.
"I had a lot of citizens approach me, and I felt the council could use direction," Champa said, noting that he felt his experience would benefit some of the newcomers prompting a run for a third term.
In an interview last week, Champa was asked about what he considers his top three accomplishments of his most recent term.
"Looks like the public safety building is going to be bid at the end of this year or early next year," Champa said. "Hopefully, it gets done. It's pretty important to the city."
Chisholm's current fire hall houses the city's fire department and police department and dates back to 1908. The building has health and safety concerns, and is also too small to fit modern fire fighting vehicles and equipment.
Secondly, Champa said he feels he's set the tone for the council to treat each other with respect, even when they disagree on an issue.
"We fight nice — keep it civil," Champa said.
Champa also mentioned strides made at the Chisholm Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) under his leadership.
"The HRA was absolutely a mess — a complete nightmare," Champa said.
Champa also gave a shout out to the city staff and the city administrators he's worked with during his time as mayor.
When asked if he had any advice for his successor City Councilor Adam Lantz, Champa said it would be to continue to an atmosphere of respect "fight nice, because you're not always going to agree on everything."
