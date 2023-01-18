Chisholm makes council appointments for 2023 By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE Jan 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM—The Chisholm City Council recently took to the task of appointing its membership to various boards and commissions.Below are the appointments as agreed to by the council:• Economic Development Authority: Councilor Travis Vake and Councilor Jedediah Holewa• Board of Appeals: Councilor Marty Halverson and Councilor April Fountain• Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA): Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja• Library Board: Fountain• Planning and Zoning:Mayor Adam Lantz• Police Commission: Mikkola-Rahja• Public Utilities Commission (PUC): Holewa• Recreation Board: Halverson• Volunteer Fire Department: LantzCouncil representatives to committees and organizations, to serve as a “point person,” are as follows:• Beyond the Yellow Ribbon: Lantz• Community Education: Fountain• Iron Range Youth in Action: Lantz• Minnesota Museum of Mining: Mikkola-Rahja• Precious Paws: Mikkola-Rahja• Safety Committee: Holewa• Youth Center: Mikkola-RahjaThe council also took action on the following appointments:• Reappointed Stephanie Skraba as city administrator/clerk/treasurer• Reappointed Amanda Galli as city building/zoning/safety official• Reappointed Trenti Law Firm, Bryan Lindsay as City Attorney• Reappointed Chris Masucci as fire chief• Hired Tiffany Larson as Ambulance Director/Emergency Manager. Lantz, Vake and Holewa abstained. Lindsay explained that the abstaining votes would go toward the majority provided there is a quorum.• Hired Morgan Anderson and Bryanna Hanson to the Chisholm Ambulance Service. Lantz, Vake and Holewa abstained. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reappointed Amanda Galli Council Linguistics Institutes Work Official Zoning Appointment Bridget Maruska Reappointed Bryan Lindsay Chisholm City Council Politics Committee Adam Lantz Public Authority Jedediah Holewa Travis Vake April Fountain Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Inclusion at the heart of new Hibbing club Kim (Horoshak) Carpenter Dianne Marie Corradi Robert John Haapala Chisholm fills ambulance director/emergency manager position Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
