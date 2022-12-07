CHISHOLM—Chisholm Kids Plus is one of a dozen AGE to age sites to benefit from American Rescue Act grant funding received by the Northland Foundation in Duluth.
The Northland Foundation was awarded recently an American Rescue Act/ARP AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Demonstration grant of $500,000 over two years to support intergenerational programming in northeast Minnesota, leveraging the Foundation’s well-established AGE to age: bringing generations together network of sites across the region, according to a press release.
The new grant is made possible by the historic $1 billion investment in AmeriCorps through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide immediate relief from the pandemic, with a specific focus on support for underserved and disproportionately impacted communities.
“AGE to age sites are in a perfect position to use this new federal funding to build on their existing programs and continue to reduce social isolation across generations.” Tony Sertich, Northland Foundation President said in the press release.
Cristina Griffiths, Executive Director of Chisholm Kids Plus said the non-profit would be using the funds to expand on its Reading Pals program and AGE to Age activities in the community.
Some of the Age to age activities offered in Chisholm are a Trunk or Treat event, garden club, bike rides, movie nights, snow tubing trips to Giants Ridge, bus trips to plays and events, Adult Prom, and annual holiday events, according to Griffiths.
Cheryl Meld, AGE to age coordinator in McGregor said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused separation from school and community and contributed to learning loss and the increased need for social-emtional support for students.
“We are excited about ramping up our programming to ensure students get the help they need with the support of caring older adult volunteers so they can thrive in and out of school,” Meld is quoted in the press release.
Anyone in the following areas aged 55+ interested in becoming an AGE to age/AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer is encouraged to contact the local program coordinator:
The AGE to age program was originally created by the Northland Foundation in 2008. Since then, the program has provided new opportunities to bring generations together in participating communities across the region. AGE to age has received numerous state and national awards including being recognized as a Program of Distinction by the Washington D.C.-based Generations United.
The Northland Foundation is a publicly supported foundation serving the northeast Minnesota counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis and all or parts of five Tribal Nations in the region: the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Through grantmaking, small business assistance, KIDS PLUS Program, Maada’ookiing, and special initiatives, the foundation invests in people and communities for a thriving northeast Minnesota.
