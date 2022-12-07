CHISHOLM—Chisholm Kids Plus is one of a dozen AGE to age sites to benefit from American Rescue Act grant funding received by the Northland Foundation in Duluth.

The Northland Foundation was awarded recently an American Rescue Act/ARP AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Demonstration grant of $500,000 over two years to support intergenerational programming in northeast Minnesota, leveraging the Foundation’s well-established AGE to age: bringing generations together network of sites across the region, according to a press release.

The AGE to age program was originally created by the Northland Foundation in 2008. Since then, the program has provided new opportunities to bring generations together in participating communities across the region. AGE to age has received numerous state and national awards including being recognized as a Program of Distinction by the Washington D.C.-based Generations United.

The Northland Foundation is a publicly supported foundation serving the northeast Minnesota counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis and all or parts of five Tribal Nations in the region: the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Through grantmaking, small business assistance, KIDS PLUS Program, Maada’ookiing, and special initiatives, the foundation invests in people and communities for a thriving northeast Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments