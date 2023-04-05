CHISHOLM—A new partnership was formed this year in a cooperative robotics team between the Chisholm School District and Hibbing School District.
Team #8836, Wayne Enterprises Inc. is hosted by Chisholm and consists of eight students in the ninth through 11th grade and is coached by Teresa Allen, Curriculum Coordinator and Dean of Students at Chisholm High School and Jamey Johnson, instructor for Power Mechanics, Small Engines, Welding and Metals at CHS.
They recently competed in the First Robotics Lake Superior Regional competition, and their alliance took second place and they placed 20 overall, according to Chisholm Activities Director Travis Vake in an update on the school Facebook page. The competed against teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin, from as far away as Milwaukee, Vake noted.
Allen, in an email on Monday, said the team remains second-seed in the Region and is looking forward to the State competition in May.
Allen coached the team in its initial year as a Chisholm team last year, and said the combined team worked together to build a robot “like a well-oiled machine.” Since January, they’ve met regularly on Saturday and Sundays in the team room at the Chisholm Elementary, she noted.
“The hope is for more word of mouth and recruiting from both districts to see the team expand and be able to introduce more team positions (business, community outreach, media),” Allen said.
Commenting on her favorite part of the regular season, Allen said it was watching the students rise to the challenge and their willingness to learn from others.
Johnson said he enjoyed seeing the students working together to design and create “the best functioning robot in two months.”
Allen said the team built a FRC robot, which can be up to 125 pounds and 54 inches tall.
“The team built a defensive robot, to move game pieces and generally be in the way of the competing alliance team bots,” Allen explained.
