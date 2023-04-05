Preparing for competition

Members of the Chisholm-Hibbing robotics team Wayne Enterprises Inc. #8836 took second place at the Lake Superior Regional Robotics Competition held in Duluth.

 Photo Submitted

CHISHOLM—A new partnership was formed this year in a cooperative robotics team between the Chisholm School District and Hibbing School District.

Team #8836, Wayne Enterprises Inc. is hosted by Chisholm and consists of eight students in the ninth through 11th grade and is coached by Teresa Allen, Curriculum Coordinator and Dean of Students at Chisholm High School and Jamey Johnson, instructor for Power Mechanics, Small Engines, Welding and Metals at CHS.

