CHISHOLM—The Bob McDonald Court in Chisholm will be hopping with basketball over the next two days.
That’s because both the Chisholm High School boys and girls basketball teams will be hosting a holiday tournament, which begins today in Roels Gymnasium.
On the boys side, South Ridge and International Falls meet at 6 p.m., followed by the Bluestreaks taking on Northeast Range at 7:30 p.m.
For Chisholm coach Nick Milani, it’s a good way to shake the rust off after being idle since last Tuesday
“We’ve had some good practices this past week, so I believe the guys are ready,” Milani said. “I don’t think there will be too much rust to shake off, but we’ll find out. It’s nice being at home, and being able to have our guys go through their normal routines.
“We’ve had some sickness so that week off was good for us to try and get healthy. It’s a similar game time, but we’ll have them come in and watch the first game, then get ready mentally for the second game. It’s just nice being at home.”
The Bluestreaks will be taking on a Nighthawks team that hasn’t had a team in the last handful of seasons.
That means Milani doesn’t know what kind of team Northeast Range will be bringing into the gym.
“It’ll be new to us,” he said. “We haven’t seen any film. I’m hoping we show up, play our game and come away with a win.”
There are things to work on, however.
“Defensively, we’ve been solid, but there’s always things to get better at,” Milani said. “Offensively, we have to start being patient and take care of the ball. At times, turnovers have hurt us, so we’re hoping to see some progression this week moving on to next week.”
Milani does know a thing or two about the Panthers and Broncos, a team Chisholm beat 85-16 on Dec. 6.
International Falls is 0-6, while South Ridge is 1-2.
“South Ridge has the height,” Milani said. “They have two big guys (6-feet-8-inches and 6-7), so if we should meet them Wednesday, we have to be ready to play defense on two big guys.
“They will be the biggest guys we’ve seen this year, so that does play a factor. With International Falls, if we meet them, we’ll have to take care of the ball. We can’t lose their shooters, and we have to limit their threes.”
No matter what happens, the Bluestreaks will use these two games as learning experiences.
“The best-case scenario is we come out of this with two wins,” Milani said. “It will give us some time to shore up some things we have to get better at going into January.”
———
On the girls side, Chisholm will be hosting Hinckley-Finlayson, Duluth Denfeld and Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Bluestreaks take on the Jaguars at 2:30 p.m. The Spartans play Duluth Denfeld at 1 p.m.
Chisholm is coming off a nice win against Hibbing last Thursday, so Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske is hoping her team comes into the game with the same mentality it had against the Bluejackets.
“We had so much emotion and competitive drive,” Pioske said. “That needs to be there in every game we play, no matter who we play. We need to be that competitive. We’re coming off a nice win.
“They want to win their home tournament. It’s nice not having to travel.”
As for the field of teams, Pioske likes the draw.
“All three teams are doing well,” she said. “We have to make sure we’re playing the game we know how to play. Our speed will be important. We also have to make sure we’re consistent with our shooting.
“They can all play defense and move the ball up the court, but we will be faster than they are.”
According to Pioske, her team has been progressing nicely this season.
“Our shooting has improved,” she said. “We had a slump during a couple of games with a low percentage, but during the Hibbing game, our shooting percentage was good. We’ve also played much-better defense.
“Our press is getting better, but we always need to do better. Day-by-day, we’re working on what we need to work on to improve.”
Hinckley-Finlayson is 1-6 on the season, but other than that, Pioske doesn’t know much about the Jaguars.
“The first time we played them was last year,” Pioske said. “We beat them, but that doesn’t mean we can beat them this year. They’re a larger school, so I’m anticipating they might have a bigger bench.
“We’ll need our stamina on the court because we don’t have a large bench.”
The only time Pioske will have a chance to scout Hinckley-Finlayson will be during warmups.
“It’ll be important to watch that, then after warmups, we can make changes on what we see,” Pioske said. “We can also make adjustments in the first two minutes of the game. It’s easy to pick up what they’re doing, then make those adjustments.”
