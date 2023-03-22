MINNEAPOLIS — The Cherry High School boys' basketball team got pushed to the limit at the State Class A Tournament.
The Tigers, who ran into some foul trouble, had to hang tight, and they did coming away with a 68-55 victory over Border West Wednesday in a State Class A quarterfinal contest at Williams Arena.
Isaac Asuma picked up three fouls in the first half, then one early in the second half and had to sit a majority of the game.
It didn’t matter as Noah Sundquist picked up the slack, scoring 30 points as Cherry eventually won going away.
“It didn’t seem like anything was going our way,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “The ball was bouncing the wrong way. We weren’t getting the calls I thought we should have been getting at some points in the game.
“We had guys in foul trouble. Like I told them after the game, the thing I like about them is they always stay composed. Our big gun is on the bench with foul trouble. Everyone was able to calm the storm, stay ready, stay composed and trust our preparation that we’ve had all year. It worked out for us.”
In the first half, it was a back-and-forth battle before Asuma picked up his third foul with just over eight minutes to play.
The score at the time was 18-12 in favor of the Tigers.
By the time the first half ended, Cherry maintained that six-point lead to take a 34-28 lead into the half.
The Buccaneers didn’t make up any ground on the Tigers.
“When I went out, I knew they were going to step up,” Asuma said. “It’s the next-man-up mentality. We have to trust each other and know that we all can accomplish the task at hand.
“We have to stay composed and relaxed. It’s a game of runs.”
Sundquist was the main man.
“Isaac said, ‘Hey, you have to step up,’” Sundquist said. “I had that role, and I did it well enough. Everybody knew their role, and we did it well. We stayed composed. We didn’t let anything get to us.”
In the second half, Border West did make a run and cut the deficit to two, 47-45, with 8:11 to play.
Asuma came back into the game with just over five minutes to play, and his court presence helped the Tigers go on a 19-6 run to all but seal the deal.
“The story throughout our whole section run and today is we’re going to get their best blow,” Christianson said. “We’re going to get jabbed, and we say stay patient with it, then deliver the knock-out blow.
“There’s times when that knockout blow comes in the first half, then there’s times when that blow comes early in the second. A team like Border West, they’re tough, they’re physical, they’re experienced. That’s probably one of the hardest teams we’ve played all year as far as effort level. We were finally able to deliver that knock-out blow we were waiting for.”
As for Sundquist, Christianson has seen that before in a loss to Minnehaha Academy this season.
“He’s been doing this all year,” Christianson said. “It’s nice to put this on a bigger stage of play. He’s been doing this. He had 29 in the Minnehaha game. It’s been him all year.”
Isaac Asuma finished with 11 points.
Border West was led by Clint Determan with 19 points. Dylan Bainbridge had 12.
