CHERRY—If the Cherry High School boys basketball team wants to win the State Class A title, three roadblocks stand in their way.
The first speed bump begins today when the Tigers take on Border West, beginning at 1 p.m. at Williams Arena.
The Buccaneers, who are a first-year coop, consist of Wheaton/Herman-Norcross/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, which is six communities built into one.
Border West is 26-2 on the season, and Buccaneers are currently on a 20-game winning streak.
“They have 11 seniors, and seven of them play regular minutes,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “They’re a veteran team that plays hard. We have to match their physicality.
“We have to hit on our box outs and do that for 36 minutes, not just here-and-there. We have to be consistent with our physicality.”
Cherry did receive the fourth seed in the tournament. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley is the fifth seed.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton is No. 1, with New Life Academy at No. 2. Spring Grove is No. 3.
We’re the Tigers disrespected in the seeding process?
“I’ve been asked that a few times,” Christianson said. “I figured we might be two or three, but all of these teams are tough. It doesn’t matter if you’re the one seed or unseeded, you have to go there and win, no matter what seed you are.
“Nevis is unseeded, but they’re a good team.”
The one thing the Tigers have is state-game experience.
“It definitely helps that we got three games there,” Christianson said. “We have that familiarity with the court and environment. We’ve played under the big lights before. That does mean something, for sure.”
With the likes of Isaac Asuma, Noah Asuma, Andrew Staples, Carson Brown, Noah Sundquist, Isaiah Asuma and Logan Ruotsalainen, Cherry has enough talented players to get the job done.
“We have to play our style, and do what we’re comfortable doing,” Christianson said. “We’re not going to throw in crazy packages. We’ll do what we’re comfortable doing. They’re playing together.
“Someone told me the other night that we look like a school of fish out there. We have that defensive and offensive continuity. We have to keep sharing the ball and trusting that their teammates are going to make the play.”
Cherry might be younger than the Buccaneers, but in reality, the Tigers are a veteran team.
“We have guys that have played in a lot of big games,” Christianson said. ‘Noah has played in the seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grades. He has the experience of a junior. We might not be the most veteran team, but I like our game experience.”
Now it’s a matter of taking it one-game-at-a-time.
“It’s going to be tough,” Christianson said. “These wins won’t come easy. We have a game against a top-notch Border West team, then hopefully, we move on to the next one. We can’t get to the next one until we get past the first one.
“We’ve been reiterating that a lot. We can’t get to Friday unless we get through today, but these guys will do whatever it takes. They will focus on their defensive assignments. They will stick to the script. They never get rattled. That’s what I’m most proud of with these guys.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.