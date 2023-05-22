CHERRY—Cherry High School softball coach Darrell Bjerklie was looking forward to starting the Section 7A Tournament today, but his plans got put on hold.
The Tigers will now open play on Thursday in Cloquet because their scheduled game with Northeast Range has been called off, and Cherry has been given a 1-0 forfeit victory instead.
That didn’t come as much of a surprise for the longtime Tiger coach.
“I knew they were struggling having numbers available, so I felt it was going to be coming,” Bjerklie said. “It was highly likely.”
As disappointing as it is to not play, there was a silver lining around that cloud.
“With the lack of practice time on a field this year, I’m welcoming the extra practice day,” Bjerklie said. “We’ve been learning on the fly and playing games. There’s a lot of things we’re trying to work on during pregame and during a game.
“We finally get to review things. It’ll be a good refresher on everything. We’ll also get everyone rested and ready to go instead of playing game after game, after game.”
All three phases of the Tigers’ game need work.
“We have to clarify things, so everybody is on the same page,” Bjerklie said. “It should be good for our hitting, pitching and defense.”
Especially with a team that didn’t have much experience coming into the season.
“It’s been about getting a lot of them exposed to the speed of the game,” Bjerklie said. “That’s why we play Class AA and AAA schools. We need to speed up that process. We need to learn the speed we need to play on defense, offense and running the bases.
“They have to see the level of play we need to be at to meet our goals. I feel we can be good at all three phases if we put our minds to it and stick with it.”
As is usually the case, Bjerklie needs his upperclassmen to step up during the postseason.
“We need our seniors and juniors to compete at the level they’re capable of competing at,” he said. “I believe they have it in them. It’s their decision as to how much they want to push themselves.
“We have as good of a chance as everybody else. The key for us is can we compete in an intense, composed manner? If that happens, we have a chance to do fairly well.”
Cherry will be playing at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Braun Park in Cloquet Thursday.
