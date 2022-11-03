COLERAINE—The last time the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls cross country team sent runners to state, Alyssa Peterson and Karly Plackner were the two recipients.
Titan coach Will Floersheim isn’t sure what years those were, but the drought is over.
Emma Williams and Lola Champlin broke that string of futility, and they will run in the State Class A Meet, which begins at noon Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Floersheim couldn’t be more proud of the effort these two runners put in this season.
“It’s exciting to get two in the same year,” Floersheim said. “Lola had a fantastic season. She came into her own as a racer. The sky is the limit for her as she gets older and believes in her ability.
“Emma narrowly missed state last year, so she went through a great deal of pain and agony, but she came back and redeemed herself by the same margin. Everything she worked hard all year came through. It was surreal.”
Last season, Williams, who is a senior, missed qualifying by one place, or four seconds.
She wasn’t going to let that happen again.
“I was sad. I was crushed. I cried for at least 20 minutes,” Williams said. “It pushed me to work harder this season. I worked harder during the summer. That helps you in-season.
“When you have the option of that and doing nothing, I chose the good option.”
Floersheim knew what Williams was going through.
“I know it stung. It was a bitter pill to swallow,” Floersheim said. “When you get that close and it doesn’t happen for you, you can fold up shop, but other kids are resilient. She wanted to refuel that fire.
“She had enough to get there.”
As for Champlin, the freshman is starting to come into her own as a runner.
“She’s starting to figure things out,” Floersheim said. “Talent isn’t a question. There’s a progression for every young girl. She’s starting to believe, ‘I can win.’ She’s starting to see that.
“She’s developing that ability to be willing to take risks during races. The reward will be good for her when she starts doing that.”
Champlin, who has been running since the sixth-grade, said it’s a cool feeling to be competing at state.
“It was an important goal,” Champlin said. “I wanted to race hard the whole season, get a good time, and hopefully, make it to state. I’ve been training hard.”
To get there, Champlin used some of the racing strategy she learned all season. She placed third overall at the Section 7A Meet.
“I like to start off slowly, working into my pace, then have a good finish,” Champlin said. “I ran in a little pack of four or five girls, and I tried to stick in the front group, and pushed myself as hard as I could go.
“I left it all out there.”
Both Williams and Champlin are looking forward to the meet, and running with each other.
“I love Lola,” Williams said. “It’s great to go down there with her. She helps me a lot. She pushes me a lot. It’s amazing to finally get there. It’s my senior year, so I’m not taking this for granted.”
Even though she’s so young, Champlin hopes she doesn’t become too overwhelmed by the atmosphere of state.
“I’ll try not to think about it,” Champlin said. “I’ll try to block it out a little bit, but after watching the boys last year, it was a cool atmosphere, so I’m excited to run this year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.