HIBBING—The Central Mesabi Medical Foundation (CMMF) is currently seeking applications for a variety of scholarship opportunities for the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships are intended to serve students who graduated high school from or are permanent residents of the Iron Range. The application deadline is May 1, 2023.

• Health Care Career Scholarship—Established to provide financial assistance to area students majoring in healthcare-related careers. Scholarships are available to students enrolled in programs such as nursing, medical laboratory technician, diagnostic imaging, or other healthcare-related fields. A general major, such as biology, does not apply. First preference is given to individuals who graduated from or are permanent residents of Hibbing, Chisholm Buhl, Kinney, Nashwauk, Keewatin and Mountain Iron.

