Major Jennifer Cady has retired from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard. Cady, a 2001 graduate of Hibbing High School, enlisted in the Army in 2001 as an Intelligence Specialist. After completing Army Basic Military Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Army Intelligence technical school at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Cady was stationed at Heidelberg, Germany until 2005. In 2006, Cady joined the 148th Fighter Wing as an Intelligence Specialist. In 2008, she earned her commission from the Academy of Military Science, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee and then attended Air Force Intelligence Officer technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. In 2019, Cady was appointed as the Director of Complaints Resolution in the Wing’s Inspector General Office and continued in that role until her retirement.Cady earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Languages and International Studies form the College of Saint Scholastica in 2008 and a Masters of Arts Degree in International Relations from the American Military University in 2010.Cady’s deployments include Task Force Camp Able Sentry, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in 2002; Camp Victory, Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003-04; Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012 and Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
