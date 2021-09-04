Atticus Christopher Rohn Wilk

Christopher and Carly Antus Wilk of Angora, Minn., are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Atticus Christopher Rohn Wilk, born Aug. 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn. He weighed 5 lbs. 6 oz. and was 17 inches at birth.

Grandparents are Carl Antus of Angora, Ann Antus of Roseville, Minn.. and Cathy Wilk of Crosby, Minn.

