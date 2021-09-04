Christopher and Carly Antus Wilk of Angora, Minn., are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Atticus Christopher Rohn Wilk, born Aug. 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn. He weighed 5 lbs. 6 oz. and was 17 inches at birth.
Grandparents are Carl Antus of Angora, Ann Antus of Roseville, Minn.. and Cathy Wilk of Crosby, Minn.
